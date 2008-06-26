Rapper DMX To Lose Harlem Townhouse For Not Promoting Dogwear

DMX has had problems honouring contracts in the past. Just ask the producers of the 1999 and 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, whom X stood up by not showing up for planned performances.



But now his refusal to honour a contract to peddle a line of clothing for dogs (an important part of his on-stage persona) has resulted in him having to auction off a Fifth Avenue townhouse in Harlem that he hoped to convert into high-priced rentals.

NY Post: The vacant, 18-foot wide property at 2007 Fifth Ave. and East 124th Street – near the fancy Marcus Garvey Park – is due to be auctioned on Aug. 13.

The sheriff’s sale should satisfy a judgment – totaling $281,000 with interest – resulting from a breach of contract lawsuit filed in 2004.

Ellenville, NY-based Amusing Diversions won the right to the judgment after doggedly pursuing the star, whose real name is Earl Simmons, for not promoting its line of dogwear.

Sources said other creditors will also have their hands out at the sale, which could reap over $1 million.

