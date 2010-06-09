Rapper Chamillionaire Strategically Defaults On Mortgage

Chamillionarrington

Photo: Wikimedia

Rapper Chamillionaire (pictured here with TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington) is no stranger to doing business deals. But in a TMZ interview (via NPR), the rapper acknowledges to strategically defaulting on a Houston property that he owns.TMZ: I have multiple mortgages. This house actually was my most expensive mortgage. … When the market went down, the house went down too and it was just worth nothing. … I just decided to let it go, give it back to the bank. It wasn’t a situation where they came and took it from me . I felt like i didn’t want to pay that much money a month for a house I’m never at. … I just didn’t feel like it was a good investment. …



NPR basically observes that he’s a celebrity strategic defaulter. Who knows how many more homeowners will be inspired by his sticking it to the bank.

Don’t miss our step-by-step guide to strategic defaulting here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.