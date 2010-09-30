Rapper Chamillionaire Says The Biggest Tech Thing Other Rappers Know is Napster

Chamillionarrington

Photo: Wikimedia

Trying to remain relevant in a drowning music market, Chamillionaire showed up at TechCrunch Disrupt criticising the lack of musicians attending tech conferences.”The biggest tech thing rappers know is Napster,” said Chamillionaire.



“That’s why I’m so adamant about letting people know why I’m [at tech conferences]. There’s a whole audience of people that are influencers that people aren’t seeing here.”

Saying that most rap fans don’t know about iTunes, they know torrents, Chamillionaire challenged other artists to get into the tech game.

The rapper said that he goes to tech conferences to see where the music and tech market is going.

“If my ship is about to sink, I need my lifeline ahead of time,” said the musician. “The artists, they don’t know.”

