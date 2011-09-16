RapidBiz: An App Development Tool For Non-Developers

More and more companies are starting to realise that managing business processes using spreadsheets is a cumbersome and inefficient way of solving problems. However, hiring a software developer to create an application from scratch that replaces the spreadsheets can be costly and time consuming. RapidBiz is a tool that eliminates the time and cost associated with third-party development by allowing both developers and non-developers to create applications quickly and easily.



“When people want to have something done right now, they have a tool set that allows them to do it, and better yet, it deploys it immediately to the web,” explains Terry Bird, Founder, President and COO of VACAVA, maker of RapidBiz. “So if you want to get that information out to your customers, your suppliers, your team, you can do that literally in a matter of minutes or hours today with RapidBiz.”

The RapidBiz interface features a simple drag-and-drop methodology where users name fields, tie them to the appropriate field or column in the database, click save and create their app. In addition to stand-alone apps, users can create apps that serve as extensions of their existing ERP solution.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“I think we all understand that ERP is great and provides a wealth of features and functions around the process,” says Bird, “but it can’t do everything for everybody every time. That’s where RapidBiz really shines is if you need to extend an existing solution, whether it’s ERP, financial or anything, then RapidBiz can probably do that very easily.”

While the tool is designed to allow anyone to develop an app, RapidBiz has consultants on hand that will help you through the process should you need assistance, or they will develop the app for you using the tool. Apps are 100% web-delivered on standard IE and Firefox browsers, and users can link to any database to which a connection can be established. Customers have already used the tool to develop a wide variety of applications from a global quotation process to a sales support system to a global supply management system just to name a few. Once your app is developed, deploying it is as simple as clicking a button.

“When we developed it, we knew that you couldn’t just do it so I could develop it and then I’ve got to hand it off to a programmer, and then the programmer has to deploy it,” explains Bird. “We didn’t want that. Literally all you have to do is change a radio button from in development to deploy or active, and it is now available on the web. And it’s available to whoever you give the URL to and who’s authorised to actually go after the app.”

This was reprinted, with permission, from Building 43.

Read more posts on Scobleizer »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.