Rapid Rewards Plus Gains More Attention

We noticed a big television commercial push on Friday evening (ESPN, among other networks) for Southwest Airlines’ revamped Rapid Rewards Plus frequent flier program and credit card.



Click here to view our full review, and use the special link there to apply — if approved for an account, you will receive 20,000 Bonus Miles after your very first purchase; the points can be used toward free Southwest flights, and the points never expire, nor are there any annoying “blackout dates” anymore.

We suspect Southwest’s ad push for Rapid Rewards Plus has a lot to do with increased competition from the likes of United Airlines’ Mileage Plus frequent flier program, which just earlier this evening sent out an email to select members informing them of upcoming “enhancements” to the program.

Now that United’s operational merger with Continental Airlines is nearly complete, Mileage Plus members will soon be able to get free flights for even less air miles when they redeem for domestic flights that are 700 miles or less in distance. (Right now, the minimum is around 12,500 points for the typical Saver Award flight.)

There are a number of other pending improvements to the program that Outlaw will post about early next week as more information becomes available.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with Chase — we participate in their affiliate program. No financial relationship or position on Visa Inc, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines or any other company mentioned in this story at time of publication.

