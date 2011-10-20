Rapid Response Political Ads Come Faster To A Television Station Near You

Photo: mittromney via YouTube

In 2008 presidential candidates and campaign committees turned to YouTube to share opponents embarrassing moments and their own talking points — now they can have them on TV anywhere in the country in as little as an hour.DG, the digital media services company, launched a one-hour turnaround service for high definition political advertisements this year, allowing campaigns to get their message on air in record time. The service will make for a punchier primary season, Mike Caprio, a senior vice president at the company, predicted.



“This certainly gives campaigns the ability for inflame an issue quickly,” he said.

Caprio said it combines the best of television — the medium’s comfort and reliability — with the flexibility and interactivity of social media.

“Campaigns get feedback on their ads from social media or the traditional news cycle, and then respond to other candidates or constituents and make those changes — literally in real time,” Caprio added.

So far the company has seen interest in the service from every major presidential candidate and committee.

