Two Students Created A Brilliant Alternative To A Regular Cardboard Box

YouTube Henry Wang and Chris Curro created the Rapid Packing Container.

Students Henry Wang and Chris Curro wanted a more efficient and resourceful cardboard box, so they made one themselves.

The Rapid Packing Container is a cardboard box that is not only less wasteful than traditional boxes, but one that is easy to put together and easy to reuse.

We first saw this story on Fast Company.

As students at the Albert Nerken School of Engineering at Cooper Union, Fast Company reported that Wang and Curro started their quest for a better box by “identifying a few key problems with existing cardboard boxes: they use too much material, they are hard to open, and difficult to pack.”

Their design of the Rapid Packaging Container addresses all of this.

Wang and Curro used 15% to 20% less cardboard than traditional paperboard packaging.

It is able to use less cardboard while being able to hold as much as a traditional cardboard box due to its physical redesign:

Fast Company reports:

Instead of ripping open a taped-together cardboard box, opening a Rapid Packaging Container is as simple as pushing a tab on the top of the box and having the whole thing unfold itself flat again before your very eyes. Even better, it’s fully reversible, meaning that if you receive one in the mail, you can just turn it inside-out for a label free box that you can then send to someone else.

Here’s the full video explaining the box:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.