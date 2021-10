I bought a $30 egg cooker that poaches, scrambles, and boils, and it’s changed the way I eat breakfast

I consider myself to be something of an egg aficionado.

My go-to brunch order is Eggs Benedict, one of the first things I ever learned to cook myself was scrambled eggs , and my favorite sandwich is a grilled cheese with a fried egg in the middle.

However, cooking eggs at home can be something of a hassle. Scrambling eggs makes dirty dishes and can be tricky to not overcook — I hate scrambled eggs with brown spots — poached eggs are impossible, and don’t even get me started on trying to make my own hard-boiled eggs.

I learned about the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker in November 2020, and I ended up buying myself one for Christmas. I think sometimes kitchen gadgets can be overrated, but I’m not exaggerating when I say it’s truly changed the way I eat breakfast. It makes things quick and easy, and it’s dish-free. All wins in my book.

Keep scrolling to see how I made poached eggs, hard-boiled eggs, and scrambled eggs, all in my egg cooker, just in time for World Egg Day on October 8.