I bought a $30 egg cooker that poaches, scrambles, and boils, and it’s changed the way I eat breakfast

Gabbi Shaw
Image
The rapid egg cooker. Gabbi Shaw/Insider
  • I purchased a rapid egg cooker from Dash for $US30 ($AU41), and it’s completely changed my breakfast habits.
  • Poached eggs are my favorite to order at brunch, but they’re normally too hard to make at home.
  • It poaches, scrambles, and boils eggs in under 15 minutes and completely solves my egg-cooking woes.
I consider myself to be something of an egg aficionado.
Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled eggs. 4kodiak/Getty Images
My go-to brunch order is Eggs Benedict, one of the first things I ever learned to cook myself was scrambled eggs, and my favorite sandwich is a grilled cheese with a fried egg in the middle.

However, cooking eggs at home can be something of a hassle. Scrambling eggs makes dirty dishes and can be tricky to not overcook — I hate scrambled eggs with brown spots — poached eggs are impossible, and don’t even get me started on trying to make my own hard-boiled eggs.

I learned about the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker in November 2020, and I ended up buying myself one for Christmas. I think sometimes kitchen gadgets can be overrated, but I’m not exaggerating when I say it’s truly changed the way I eat breakfast. It makes things quick and easy, and it’s dish-free. All wins in my book.

Keep scrolling to see how I made poached eggs, hard-boiled eggs, and scrambled eggs, all in my egg cooker, just in time for World Egg Day on October 8.

Here’s the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker with all of its parts inside. Mine holds six eggs at a time, if you’re boiling them.
Image
The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker. Gabbi Shaw/Insider
There are larger ones available on Dash’s website, but the six-egg option was the right price at $US30 ($AU41) and the best size for my small NYC kitchen.
My first task was to try poaching eggs, something that’s notoriously hard to do on your own. First, I filled up the water in the measuring cup included.
Image
The measuring cup with the proper amount of water. Gabbi Shaw/Insider
The measuring cup has little marks for the amount of water needed to poach/make an omelette, hard boil, soft boil, and medium boil.
Then, I poured the water over the heating plate.
Image
The heating plate. Gabbi Shaw/Insider
The egg cooker is essentially a mini-pressure cooker, and the heating plate heats up the eggs.
After that, I added the boiling tray and then the poaching tray – the plastic should never directly touch the metal heating plate.
Image
The eggs in the poaching tray. Gabbi Shaw/Insider
The boiling tray acts as a barrier.
The last step is putting on the lid and pressing the start button …
Image
It’s ready to go. Gabbi Shaw/Insider
Adding the dome is what keeps the heat inside. There’s a little spout to let steam out, like on your typical air fryer or pressure cooker.
All there’s left to do is wait.
Image
Waiting for my poached eggs. Gabbi Shaw/Insider
Overall, it takes around five minutes for the eggs to poach. I used this time to take selfies and drink my coffee.
When the eggs are finished, the cooker makes a chiming noise, and it’s all done! I put my poached eggs on toast and had a delicious breakfast.
Eggs
My poached eggs in and out of the tray. Gabbi Shaw/Insider
To extract the eggs, you take off the plastic dome — be careful, it’s hot — and scoop out the eggs. The directions say to spray the poaching tray with cooking spray, but I forgot, and my eggs were a little stuck to the tray.

In spite of some stickiness, the eggs tasted great, especially with my toast.

My next challenge was making my own hard-boiled eggs. The first step is to pierce each eggshell with the little needle on the bottom of the measuring cup.
Image
Spike on the measuring cup. Gabbi Shaw/Insider
Dash’s instructions state that before boiling any eggs, you should pierce the shell with a tiny hole. There’s no defined answer to why this is recommended — some think it makes it easier to peel, or it creates a flatter edge. Either way, I decided to follow instructions.
I made three hard-boiled eggs. They sit upright on the boiling tray, and the instructions say to let them cook for 12 minutes to get it just right.
Image
The eggs pre-boiling. Gabbi Shaw/Insider
They technically only cooked for 11 minutes, but the instructions said to let them sit for an extra minute with the power off.
They also turned out shockingly well.
Image
Hard-boiled eggs. Gabbi Shaw/Insider
Peeling the shells was as tedious as it normally is, but it was still so much simpler to let the eggs cook and forget about them until they were done.
After cooking the hard-boiled eggs, I noticed some brown discoloration on the heating plate. According to Dash, these are mineral deposits.
Image
The heating plate. Gabbi Shaw/Insider
At first, I was nervous this was rust — but the directions clearly state it’s normal. Thankfully, it wipes right off.
The final egg dish I tried was a mini-omelette, though it was really more like scrambled eggs.
Omelettes
The egg inside the omelette tray. Gabbi Shaw/Insider
Much like I would with normal scrambled eggs, I whisked the egg with salt, pepper, and a splash of milk. For a real omelette experience, Dash suggests mixing in your favorite chopped veggies or cheese, like you would with a normal omelette.
The scrambled eggs were probably my least favorite of the three, but the fluffy texture was on point.
Image
My mini-omelette. Gabbi Shaw/Insider
If I were to make these again, I would definitely mix in some more things to add some flavor.
Overall, if you’re a fan of eggs – but not a fan of how annoying they can be to make – the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is worth it, in my opinion.
Eggs (1)
All three of my egg dishes. Gabbi Shaw/Insider
It’s one of the most useful $US30 ($AU41) I’ve spent in my adult life. Eggs are a good source of protein, and according to the BBC, a source of “vitamin B2, selenium, vitamins D, B6, B12, and minerals such as zinc, iron and copper, while “yolks are a source of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K and lecithin.”

Plus, there’s more you can do — you can steam veggies and dumplings or cook salmon and shrimp, according to the Dash recipe booklet. If you’re short on space, this is a handy little multi-purpose gadget that makes eating breakfast easy.

Gabbi Shaw