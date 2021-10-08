I bought a $30 egg cooker that poaches, scrambles, and boils, and it’s changed the way I eat breakfast

I consider myself to be something of an egg aficionado. Scrambled eggs. 4kodiak/Getty Images My go-to brunch order is Eggs Benedict, one of the first things I ever learned to cook myself was scrambled eggs , and my favorite sandwich is a grilled cheese with a fried egg in the middle. However, cooking eggs at home can be something of a hassle. Scrambling eggs makes dirty dishes and can be tricky to not overcook — I hate scrambled eggs with brown spots — poached eggs are impossible, and don’t even get me started on trying to make my own hard-boiled eggs. I learned about the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker in November 2020, and I ended up buying myself one for Christmas. I think sometimes kitchen gadgets can be overrated, but I’m not exaggerating when I say it’s truly changed the way I eat breakfast. It makes things quick and easy, and it’s dish-free. All wins in my book. Keep scrolling to see how I made poached eggs, hard-boiled eggs, and scrambled eggs, all in my egg cooker, just in time for World Egg Day on October 8.

My first task was to try poaching eggs, something that’s notoriously hard to do on your own. First, I filled up the water in the measuring cup included. The measuring cup with the proper amount of water. Gabbi Shaw/Insider The measuring cup has little marks for the amount of water needed to poach/make an omelette, hard boil, soft boil, and medium boil.

Then, I poured the water over the heating plate. The heating plate. Gabbi Shaw/Insider The egg cooker is essentially a mini-pressure cooker, and the heating plate heats up the eggs.

After that, I added the boiling tray and then the poaching tray – the plastic should never directly touch the metal heating plate. The eggs in the poaching tray. Gabbi Shaw/Insider The boiling tray acts as a barrier.

The last step is putting on the lid and pressing the start button … It’s ready to go. Gabbi Shaw/Insider Adding the dome is what keeps the heat inside. There’s a little spout to let steam out, like on your typical air fryer or pressure cooker.

All there’s left to do is wait. Waiting for my poached eggs. Gabbi Shaw/Insider Overall, it takes around five minutes for the eggs to poach. I used this time to take selfies and drink my coffee.

When the eggs are finished, the cooker makes a chiming noise, and it’s all done! I put my poached eggs on toast and had a delicious breakfast. My poached eggs in and out of the tray. Gabbi Shaw/Insider To extract the eggs, you take off the plastic dome — be careful, it’s hot — and scoop out the eggs. The directions say to spray the poaching tray with cooking spray, but I forgot, and my eggs were a little stuck to the tray. In spite of some stickiness, the eggs tasted great, especially with my toast.

My next challenge was making my own hard-boiled eggs. The first step is to pierce each eggshell with the little needle on the bottom of the measuring cup. Spike on the measuring cup. Gabbi Shaw/Insider Dash’s instructions state that before boiling any eggs, you should pierce the shell with a tiny hole. There’s no defined answer to why this is recommended — some think it makes it easier to peel, or it creates a flatter edge. Either way, I decided to follow instructions.

I made three hard-boiled eggs. They sit upright on the boiling tray, and the instructions say to let them cook for 12 minutes to get it just right. The eggs pre-boiling. Gabbi Shaw/Insider They technically only cooked for 11 minutes, but the instructions said to let them sit for an extra minute with the power off.

They also turned out shockingly well. Hard-boiled eggs. Gabbi Shaw/Insider Peeling the shells was as tedious as it normally is, but it was still so much simpler to let the eggs cook and forget about them until they were done.

After cooking the hard-boiled eggs, I noticed some brown discoloration on the heating plate. According to Dash, these are mineral deposits. The heating plate. Gabbi Shaw/Insider At first, I was nervous this was rust — but the directions clearly state it’s normal. Thankfully, it wipes right off.

The final egg dish I tried was a mini-omelette, though it was really more like scrambled eggs. The egg inside the omelette tray. Gabbi Shaw/Insider Much like I would with normal scrambled eggs, I whisked the egg with salt, pepper, and a splash of milk. For a real omelette experience, Dash suggests mixing in your favorite chopped veggies or cheese, like you would with a normal omelette.

The scrambled eggs were probably my least favorite of the three, but the fluffy texture was on point. My mini-omelette. Gabbi Shaw/Insider If I were to make these again, I would definitely mix in some more things to add some flavor.