Australia’s supply chain could soon fracture if rapid antigen tests aren’t made free, the transport union warns

Transport companies are reporting up to 50% of their workers are being forced off the job because they can't access tests.

Transport companies are reporting up to 50% of their workers are being forced off the job because they can’t access tests.

TWU national secretary Michael Kaine told Business Insider that any solution

Large logistics companies operating in Australia have in recent days reported that up to half of their total workforce has been forced off the job as a result of the nation's fickle and costly supply of rapid antigen tests.

Large logistics companies operating in Australia have in recent days reported that up to half of their total workforce has been forced off the job as a result of the nation’s fickle and costly supply of rapid antigen tests.

"Supply chains are starting to grind to a halt because of the virus. Now, these RATs are needed to clearly manage the spread of the virus because we need transport supply chains to be safe," he said.

“Supply chains are starting to grind to a halt because of the virus. Now, these RATs are needed to clearly manage the spread of the virus because we need transport supply chains to be safe,” he said.

“And for so long as free and readily available testing isn’t there, then we’re going to continue to maximise the spread of the virus.”

The supply crunch comes less than one week after Prime Minister Scott Morrison detailed a new, federal definition for COVID-19 close contacts last Wednesday, emphasising the importance of rapid antigen testing to take pressure off the public health system.

Contrary to statements made by state officials 24 hours before the Prime Minister’s announcement, Morrison told reporters that rapid antigen tests would not be made freely available to the general public, citing concerns over the profits of retailers.

Shortly afterwards, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he had called on the ACCC to monitor price-gouging conditions, as a chorus of industry groups, economists, and politicians from across the spectrum called on the government to make the tests free.

Ahead of a National Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday, reports indicated that the Prime Minister would suggest to state premiers that low-income earners, welfare recipients and pensioners be given direct cash payments to buy rapid antigen tests.

It’s a pitch that attracted the immediate support of Queensland senator Matt Canavan and New South Wales premier Dominic Perrottet. But Kaine said the idea emerges as yet another piecemeal approach from Morrison.

“Unfortunately, it’s a response that’s infused with politics and not with the interests of the economy or the health of Australia at the forefront,” Kaine said.

“Because, of course, we’ve got to get the tests to the retail shelves. And if you have a transport industry that’s crippled because they don’t have access to free rapid antigen tests, then that doesn’t work. It stops at the first hurdle,” he said.

“The Prime Minister needs to understand that the price of not doing this political backflip is going to be a community that is crippled while it’s trying to deal with this form of the virus.”

ACTU acting secretary Liam O’Brien shared the sentiment, saying Morrison’s announcement was only made to distract from his “failure to make rapid antigen tests free and accessible for all Australians”.

“Medicare means access to health care isn’t dictated by your income or postcode,” O’Brien said.

“Scott Morrison’s attempt to undermine Medicare and pivot to a ‘user pays’ pandemic response shows he is out of touch and isn’t listening to working Australians who are scrambling to find rapid antigen tests and struggling to afford them,” he said.

“By continuing to pursue his ‘user pays’ agenda, Morrison is channeling the political ghost of Tony Abbott and his hated GP tax.”

Kaine doubled down on the commentary offered by swathes of industry groups on Wednesday, saying Morrison has had ample warning to devise a cohesive plan on rapid antigen tests.

“In October last year, because of those border challenges, we wrote to the Prime Minister and said that he needed to make rapid antigen tests free and readily available to transport workers, because they were being required to queue for hours at PCR stations, waiting in their trucks; sleeping in their trucks waiting for those results,” Kaine said.

“And we said then, in an express and explicit piece of correspondence to him, that he needed to up for supply of rapid antigen tests if transport supply chains were going to keep pumping.”