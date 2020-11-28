Raphael Warnock's dog poop advert snaps back at Lofeller 'smears' in Georgia Senate runoff

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images Georgian Democratic Senate candidate, Raphael Warnock, speaks at a campaign event in Jonesboro, Georgia on November 19, 2020.

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate, Raphael Warnock, has shared an election video of him throwing away dog poop in response to ‘smear ads’ from political opponent Kelly Loeffler.

The Reverend posted the 30-second video on Twitter with the caption: “I told you the smear ads were coming, but Georgians will see Sen. @Kloeffler‘s ads for what they are.”

According to Georgia law, the winner of any state election must receive 50% of the votes otherwise, a runoff is required, which will occur on January 5, 2021, between Warnock and Loeffler.

Democrats are pinning their hopes on winning both races in the state and gain a threadbare Senate majority, leaving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to cast tie-breaking votes.

Donald Trump said on Friday that he would hold a rally with thousands of supporters in Georgia to support the Republican candidates.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The vital senate race in Georgia is heating up, and Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock has mocked his political opponent’s ‘smear ads’ with a scoop-the-poop video.

The Reverend posted the 30-second video on Twitter aimed at his opponent Kelly Loeffler on Tuesday. The caption read: “I told you the smear ads were coming, but Georgians will see Sen. @Kloeffler‘s ads for what they are.”

The video has gone viral, garnering 5.8m views.

I told you the smear ads were coming, but Georgians will see Sen. @Kloeffler’s ads for what they are. pic.twitter.com/0sgU8ndC63 — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 24, 2020

As he walks his Beagle dog down a tree-lined suburban street, he begins: ” You would think that Kelly Loeffler might have something good to say about herself if she really wants to represent Georgia.

Turning the corner, he continues: “Instead, she’s trying to scare people by taking things I said from over 25 years of being a pastor but I think Georgians will see her ads for what they are.

“Don’t you?” he asks his dog, throwing away the bagged-up dog dirt.

It has been shared by various celebrities, including actress Kerry Washington who retweeted the video with the simple caption: “Elect the Rev.”

For this ad and this ad only, this man deserves the seat! He’s also amazing and will fight for all Georgians! https://t.co/A93b7rzrXy — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 25, 2020

The soccer player Megan Rapinoe also retweeted the video and said: “For this ad and this ad only, this man deserves the seat! He’s also amazing and will fight for all Georgians!”

For this ad and this ad only, this man deserves the seat! He’s also amazing and will fight for all Georgians! https://t.co/A93b7rzrXy — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 25, 2020

A social justice advocate, he has supported the amendment of the Equality Act to explicitly include sexual orientation and gender identity as protected characteristics, according to KCTV5.

However, he has also come under fire for some of his controversial sermons during the election campaign, the New York Post added.

Reverend Warnock is the senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King also served as pastor.

The result of the Georgia Senate race was unresolved after no candidate got over 50% of the vote on November 3. According to Georgia law, this triggers another vote – a runoff – to take place on January 5, 2021, between Warnock and Loeffler.

Republican David Perdue and his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff will also have a runoff that same day for Georgia’s other Senate seat.

Democrats are pinning their hopes on winning both races in the state and gain a threadbare Senate majority, leaving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to cast tie-breaking votes.

On Friday, Donald Trump said that he would hold a rally with thousands of supporters in Georgia to support the Republican candidates, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC).

The AJC added that this came after he denounced Georgia and Pennsylvania as “enemies of the state” and claimed they were culprits in voter fraud, helping Joe Biden win the election.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.