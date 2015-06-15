This $120 million townhouse just became New York City's most expensive listing

elliman.com Juliet balconies add to the home’s Neo-French charm.

The Upper East Side is in the news for something other thanwife bonuses this week.

The neighbourhood is home to New York City’s new most expensive listing: three identical limestone townhouses on East 62nd Street between Fifth and Madison, available for the package price of $US120 million.

Sabrina Saltiel and Raphael De Niro (son of actor Robert De Niro), of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, hold the listing for the six-story triplets that extend 73 feet along 62nd Street.

Since all three units share a cornice line, they have been combined to create the ultimate UES mansion.

But, as the listing notes, the 30,000-square-foot property could easily be transformed into an embassy, club, or retail space.

elliman.com According to the listing, the combined thirteen apartments range from full-floor to triplex residences.

Inside you’ll find a whopping 23 fireplaces — some with original mantels — grand staircases, hand-carved wood paneling, an elevator, and, in two of the homes, skylights on the fifth floor.

Combined, there are 11 terraces, two of which are double-tiered and located on the rooftop.

elliman.com This is a home for people who love terraces.

Breen & Nason Architects built the townhouses in 1879, but they were restored just recently, in 2001, by Joseph Pell Lombardi Architects.

Saltiel told The Wall Street Journal that the triplets all belong to the same entity, but she kept mum on the name of the owner.



It’s rumoured that the properties are linked to the Safra banking dynasty.

elliman.com Take advantage of the garden and grow fresh produce.

The current resident also owns the $US35 million brownstone that’s for sale next door. While it can’t be combined with the triplets, the 9,520-square-foot space would serve as a perfect guesthouse.

