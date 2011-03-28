Weeping Libyan Woman Tells Room Full Of Journalists She's Been Raped By Qaddafi Forces And Gets Dragged Away At Knifepoint

On Saturday a Libyan woman, Eman al-Obaidi, ran into a room full of journalists crying that she had been raped and beaten by Qaddaffi forces.



According to Reuters al-Obaidi, reportedly a law graduate, displayed bruises and cuts on her arms and blood on her legs and told the room she had been arrested at a checkpoint in Tripoli because she hailed from the rebel city Benghazi. [Video below.]

“They swore at me and they filmed me. I was alone. There was whiskey. I was tied up,” she said, weeping and stretching out her arms to show scars. “They peed on me. They violated my honour.”

Hotel staff quickly attempted to remove el-Obaidi, at knifepoint — one man pulled out a gun, another tried to put a table cloth on her head — and reportedly beat both her and journalists who tried to intervene. She was eventually dragged to a car, shoved inside, and has not been heard from since.

Libyan officials initially claimed the woman was unstable, or drunk, and/or a prostitute, however, Sky News is reporting that Libya’s deputy foreign minister Khalid Kaim tells them five people have now been arrested in connection with the charges, including that son of a high-ranking Libyan police officer.

A government official also insisted al-Obaidi had been given access to a lawyer and “was deemed to be in good health” and was with her family, though this hasn’t been independently confirmed.

Morning Joe this morning cited a report the the woman’s family hadn’t seen her but had been promised a free house and money if they could keep her quiet.

Video of al-Obaidi’s upsetting confrontation in the hotel room below.



