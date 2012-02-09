Rape Charges Dropped Against 'Good Day New York' Host Greg Kelly

Last month, a 29-year-old Manhattan paralegal/aspiring model accused 43-year-old, popular “Good Day New York” host Greg Kelly of rape after the two went for drinks in October.Tuesday night, the investigation was dropped after it was revealed that the two had exchanged flirty text messages after the incident. The accuser had even suggested they meet up again for a second date.



“Those aren’t the words of a woman raped,” one law-enforcement source revealed to The Post.

The lustfulness for each other was mutual,” another source told the paper. “Between her story, her texts, his story, the small amount of alcohol [involved that night], there was just no evidence.”

Kelly is the son of Police Commissioner, Raymond Kelly, who did not work on his son’s case, and the accuser is the sister of an NYPD sergeant.



“There are no plans to prosecute her because [authorities] don’t believe she is lying. She never wavered from her story that she was too drunk to consent,” the source explained to The Post.

Kelly released the following statement Tuesday night through his lawyer:

“I am thankful that the investigation established what I’ve known all along, that I am innocent of the allegations that were waged against me. “I am so blessed to have a wonderful family and friends whose support for me never wavered.”

While Kelly didn’t appear on Wednesday’s show, he did say of his supportive co-host, Rosanna Scotto, “I will always remember her kindness, and I look forward to soon resuming my post on ‘Good Day New York’ next to her.”

DA rep Joan Vollero said in a statement, “After reviewing all the evidence, we have concluded that the established facts do not constitute a crime under New York criminal law.”

