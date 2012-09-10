Jay-Z Rips Into Occupy Wall Street For Being Against Rich Entrepreneurs And Free Enterprise

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Rap super star and entrepreneur Jay-Z ripped on the anti-corporate Occupy Wall Street Movement in the New York Times Magazine. From the NYTimes Magazine: (emphasis ours)



…He gets a little agitated when the subject of Zuccotti Park comes up: “What’s the thing on the wall, what are you fighting for?” He says he told Russell Simmons, the rap mogul, the same: “I’m not going to a park and picnic, I have no idea what to do, I don’t know what the fight is about. What do we want, do you know?”

Jay-Z likes clarity: “I think all those things need to really declare themselves a bit more clearly. Because when you just say that ‘the 1 per cent is that,’ that’s not true. Yeah, the 1 per cent that’s robbing people, and deceiving people, these fixed mortgages and all these things, and then taking their home away from them, that’s criminal, that’s bad. Not being an entrepreneur. This is free enterprise. This is what America is built on.”

So Jay wants OWS to concentrate on Wall Street specifically. Thanks, Jay.



