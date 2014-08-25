Rap Mogul Suge Knight Shot At MTV Awards Pre-Party

REUTERS/Jim Ruymen/Files Rap mogul Marion ‘Suge’ Knight, the head of Death Row Records, is shown at the premiere of ‘Half Past Dead’ in Los Angeles in this November 7, 2002 file photograph. Knight has filed for bankruptcy in Los Angeles April 4, 2006 to avoid losing control of his record label in a $US107 million civil court judgement, his lawyers said.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight has been injured in an early morning shooting at a West Hollywood nightclub but is expected to survive.

Sgt. C. Tatar, watch commander at the Los Angeles County sheriff department’s West Hollywood station, says the 49-year-old Knight and two others were hit at the 1OAK club around 1:30 a.m.

Authorities say the club was packed at the time, and they are still seeking a suspect. The other victims were a man and a woman.

Knight, who founded the label Death Row Records, was also shot in 2005 at an MTV awards pre-party in Miami. He helped him land and make megastars out of Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, shifting the center of the rap universe to the West Coast the 1990s.

