Rap mogul Birdman says he had nothing to do with an alleged plot to shoot Lil Wayne

Billboard Lil Wayne and Birdman during a happier time.

Rapper and Cash Money CEO Brian Williams — better known as Birdman — has responded after being named as a conspirator in a recent court filing related to an attack on rapper Lil Wayne’s tour bus.

Birdman is listed alongside Jeffrey Williams — a.k.a. rapper Young Thug — and tour manager, Jimmy Winfrey, TMZ reported.

In April, Cash Money rapper Lil Wayne’s tour bus was attacked in Atlanta. Shots were fired, but no one was injured.

Winfrey was charged with the shooting and arrested July 2 on charges of terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault, and other crimes. Birdman was also named in the report, but he and Young Thug were not charged.

This is what happened:

Birdman received a call directly following the April 26 shooting, but he “was not involved in any way” in the incident, according to sources cited by TMZ.

Someone in Lil Wayne’s party made a phone call, allegedly to let Birdman know that Winfrey was removed from a venue for harassing Lil Wayne shortly before the shooting.

According to sources cited by TMZ, the calls were made and received on company phones listed in Birdman’s name.

Birdman has reportedly assured Lil Wayne he was not involved in the tour bus attack, and wants to help get to the bottom of the matter.

Lil Wayne and Birdman have been at odds since December, because of a dispute over a Lil Wayne album that Cash Money allegedly refused to release. In January, Lil Wayne sued Cash Money for $US51 million, while also requesting to be released from the label.

On July 16, Cash Money filed a $US50 million lawsuit against music streaming company, Tidal — which is jointly owned by Jay Z, Beyoncé, Madonna and several other music superstars — after the service streamed Lil Wayne’s album. The suit claims the album received “tepid reviews” and could hurt the label’s attempts to market Wayne’s music and brand.



Business Insider has reached out to Birdman for comment and will update the post if/when we hear back.

