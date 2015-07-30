Rap legend Dr. Dre is releasing his first album in 16 years

Rumours of a new album from rap legend and Beats by Dre founder, Dr. Dre have circulated for weeks and according to fellow hip-hop legend and actor, O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson, its release could come sooner than you think.

Ice Cube told Philadelphia radio station Power 99 FM on Wednesday that Dre could be releasing his first album in 16 years on Saturday, August 1.

“It’s mega,” said Ice Cube. “It’s Dr. Dre. It’s what everybody has been waiting for. It’s definitely a dope record, and he’s dropping it all on the same day.”

Dr. Dre, who has been relatively quiet about the album, told Rolling Stone in March that he was working on something, but didn’t want to give too much information yet.

“I don’t want to put it out there just yet and say that I’m definitely gonna put it out,” he said. “But I’m really feeling what I’m working on right now. This would be a record that’s inspired by the movie.”

According to Ice Cube, that movie Dre is talking about is the upcoming N.W.A. biopic, “Straight Outta Compton.”

In the interview, Ice Cube also addressed the rumoured N.W.A. reunion tour, “Yeah, there’s a possibility for sure,” he said. “We’ve definitely been talking about it.”

Dr. Dre’s previous album, “2001,” was released in 1999. He’s been working on his highly anticipated album, “Detox” for more than a decade, but it has yet to be released.

Dr. Dre hasn’t yet released a single from this rumoured new album, or even the album’s title.

“Straight Outta Compton” hits theatres on August 14.

Watch the full interview with Ice Cube and Power 99 FM below:

