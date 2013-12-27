Check Out What Happened To Rap Genius After Google Decided To Crush It

Check out what happened to Rap Genius’s traffic after Google wiped it from search results.

On Monday, Rap Genius had 1,376,535 unique visitors. On Wednesday, two days after Google started knocking Rap Genius way down in search results, it only had 493,420 unique visitors.

Google dinged Rap Genius after it confessed to do some crude stuff to get a higher listing in search results. It was asking bloggers to just add random links to Rap Genius. Google and Rap Genius are reportedly working on some sort of solution to their problems.

(Chart via David Weiner)

