The Guys At Rap Genius Have The Craziest, Most Profane Analysis Of Snapchat Turning Down Billions From Facebook

Here’s the profane reaction from the guys at RapGenius to reports of Snapchat turning down $US3 billion from Facebook:

Post by Rap Genius. In case you're unfamiliar with RapGenius, it's a website that provides the meaning behind song lyrics. It's run by a trio of Yale grads, and has investment from Silicon Valley firm Andreessen Horowitz. The RapGenius guys are bit different. They're brash trash talkers who like to stir things up. In the past they've said Mark Zuckerberg can suck their you know what. They said the New York Times could do the same. Snapchat is a source of endless fascination right now. It's the app of the moment, popularised by teenagers who use it for sending self-destructing messages.

