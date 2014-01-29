New App From Rap Genius Should Help It Solve Its Google Search Problem

Lyrics annotation site Rap Genius has launched a new iPhone app today that lets users browse the site’s content directly through their smartphones.

The app will allow the company to become less dependent on Google search traffic, which is important because a recent falling out with Google over a SEO-scamming scandal temporarily slashed the site’s visitors by 85%.

Genius app users can find the annotations of songs, poetry, or news items using traditional search, but the app can also use a Shazam-like audio recognition software and your phone’s microphone to automatically pull up lyrics on the spot when you play a song. You can also browse the music library on your phone to simultaneously listen to a song and read its annotation (no integration with streaming services like Spotify, yet).

Here’s what the inside of the app looks like:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.