Rap Genius' Cofounder Has Been Fired After Comments About California Shooter

Re/code is reporting that Rap Genius’ cofounder, Mahbod Moghadam, has been fired from the company.

Elliot Rodger — the 22-year-old man who allegedly went on a shooting spree late Friday night in Santa Barbara, California, killing six then turning the gun on himself — wrote a 141-page manifesto that conveys themes of misogyny and entitlement.

Moghadam took to the alleged UCSB shooter’s memoir yesterday and, using Rap Genius, annotated the publication with some very bizarre comments. The comments have since been removed.

You can read the manifesto in full here.

According to Re/code:

Thankfully, sources close to the situation said he was actually asked to leave the company, including pressure from investors. It’s definitely a bridge too far — the entire group of founders has already wallowed into a number of controversial issues, calling attention mostly to their idiotic hijinks than to their business.

Rap Genius is a heavily funded startup, whose investors include Andreesen Horowitz.

Moghadam apologized for the comments, telling Valleywag, “I got carried away with making the annotations and making any comment about his sister was in horrible taste, thankfully the rap genius community edits out my poor judgement, I am very sorry for writing it.”

He was referring to this annotation:

You can read the full statement from Rap Genius regarding Moghadan below:

Yesterday the Rap Genius community annotated Elliot Rodger’s manifesto on News Genius. Because this tragedy is still so raw, there was internal debate as to whether this document belonged on the site at all. Ultimately we decided that it was worthy of close reading — understanding the psychology of people who do horrible things can help us to better understand our society and ourselves. The current version of the annotated document is far from great, but the hope is that the annotations will improve over time as the story unfolds and it will eventually be a good resource for people looking to understand this tragedy. Almost all the annotations were at least attempting a close reading — they were genuinely, though imperfectly, trying to add context to the text and make it easier to understand. However, Mahbod Moghadam, one of my co-founders, annotated the piece with annotations that not only didn’t attempt to enhance anyone’s understanding of the text, but went beyond that into gleeful insensitivity and misogyny. All of which is contrary to everything we’re trying to accomplish at Rap Genius. Were Mahbod’s annotations posted by a new Rap Genius user, it would be up to our community leaders, who set the tone of the site and our approach to annotation, to delete them and explain to the new user why they were unacceptable. Were Mahbod’s annotations posted by a Rap Genius moderator, that person would cease to be an effective community leader and would have to step down. And Mahbod, our original community leader, is no exception. In light of this, Mahbod has resigned — both in his capacity as an employee of the company, and as a member of our board of directors, effective immediately. Mahbod is my friend. He’s a brilliant, creative, complicated person with a ton of love in his heart. Without Mahbod Rap Genius would not exist, and I am grateful for all he has done to help Rap Genius succeed. But I cannot let him compromise the Rap Genius mission — a mission that remains almost as delicate and inchoate as it was when we three founders decided to devote our lives to it almost 5 years ago. Tom Lehman Co-Founder & CEO

