PAL: There's 'something bad on the horizon,' and the average investor should get out of the way

Raoul Pal. Photo: LinkedIn

The average Joe needs to get out of the markets, according to former hedge fund manager Raoul Pal.

“There’s no point in playing right now,” Pal, the founder of Real Vision TV and Global Macro Investor, told Business Insider’s Matt Turner on Monday.

Pal previously co-managed the GLG Global Macro Fund in London for GLG Partners, and now sits down with hedge fund managers, strategists and market-watchers to discuss the big themes in investing in his role at Real Vision TV.

“The narrative coming out [of the interviews] is that something wrong, that risks are getting higher and higher and higher, and people are getting complacent,” he said. “That is coming from everywhere … all the smart guys have come on and said ‘Be careful.'”

Business Insider asked Pal what the average investor should do to prepare.

“For the average guy, just hear the drumbeat,” he said. “The drumbeat is the same as 2007 or 2000, which is listen, be careful, something bad is on the horizon.”

Watch Business Insider’s full interview with Raoul Pal below:

