The Top 10 Restaurants In New York City For Business Meetings

Photo: Trump Hotel – Chicago

Mix up your next meeting with a client or business partner by taking him to one of New York City’s great restaurants.Whether it’s a lavish prix fixe location or a modest, still-undiscovered restaurant, a well-done power lunch can lend you a great advantage by making a strong impression.



When choosing a location, be sure to consider atmosphere, service, and food quality. If these elements come together, then they reflect positively on you, making it even easier to win over your client.

Here are what we found to be the 10 best restaurants for your business rendezvous. So get out of the office and break some bread for your next meeting. After all, everyone has to eat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.