The Top 10 Restaurants In New York City For Business Meetings

Mix up your next meeting with a client or business partner by taking him to one of New York City’s great restaurants.Whether it’s a lavish prix fixe location or a modest, still-undiscovered restaurant, a well-done power lunch can lend you a great advantage by making a strong impression.
When choosing a location, be sure to consider atmosphere, service, and food quality. If these elements come together, then they reflect positively on you, making it even easier to win over your client.
Here are what we found to be the 10 best restaurants for your business rendezvous. So get out of the office and break some bread for your next meeting. After all, everyone has to eat.
Just like you'd imagine, Cuba strives to replicate the feel of an authentic Cuban restaurant. This spot offers Cuban, Latin, and Spanish cuisine along with signature mojitos and a special sangria all under one roof.
Yelp user Emma M. writes, 'Being both of Cuban descent and from Miami, this is about as good as it gets.' If you want your next meeting to have a Latin vibe, this is the place to go.
Spice Market is located in the centre of the Meatpacking District, and just like the name suggests, this places serves some hot, hot food. Their dark, luxurious interior makes it easily suitable for dealing over a meal. Trying to accommodate a crowd? Spice Market offers dining for large groups in their restaurant, lounge, and alcove rooms.
Yelp user Jules H. writes, 'Spice Market is hands down my favourite restaurant in New York. I can't visit Manhattan without dining here. It would just feel wrong. No matter what time of day I have dined there, I have always had an absolutely excellent experience.'
If you still aren't sold, consider this from their New York Times restaurant review: 'You are in a James Bond movie, a high-end bar in Bangkok, a Vong to the 10th power.'
Epoca is located in the heart of the city, steps away from hotspots like Macy's, Times Square, the Empire State building, Madison Square Garden, and Penn Station. They offer a full bar and an extremely unique Italian-Argentinean fusion style of cuisine.
Their menu almost certainly includes something for everyone. Whether it's quick business lunch or an evening out on the town, once you have a taste of food prepared by renowned chef Vincent Tropepe, you will be coming back for more.
Yelp user Rose M. writes, 'I ate here with friends three times since it opened and each time it got better. The food is great and I had good service. The surroundings were elegant and I felt welcomed there.' This makes for a perfect place to entertain during your next meeting.
Famed chef Mario Batali opened Babbo in the summer of 1998 in an effort to bring the Italian traditions of hospitality and quality food to a table near you. Their philosophy is straightforward but successful - to use local ingredients as simply as possible to create great food.
Yelp user Natalie M. writes, 'It's very difficult to get a reservation here but it's worth the trouble. You need to call at 10 AM exactly 30 days before you want to come in.'
Demonstrating your ability to get into such an exclusive eatery can be very impressive. It will sell you as a person with connections and will inspire confidence in whoever you're there to meet.
Looking for a unique combination of extraordinary Italian cuisine, exquisite décor and affordable prices? Try Trattoria Dopo Teatro. Despite appearing deceptively small from the outside, this restaurant is home to one of the most beautiful interior garden and has several private party rooms that can accommodate a variety of occasions.
The New York Daily News calls Trattoria Dopo Teatro 'truly amazing, delectable, and unforgettable.' Treat your business acquaintances to this experience and it will be very well-received.
Called a 'labour of love' by owner Gary Sikka, Mint takes great pride in bringing an exemplary dining experience in an atmosphere that is both tranquil and exciting, perfect for handling business over a meal or drinks.
Zagat even says that Mint is 'as refreshing as its moniker suggests, tweaking standard curry-house favourites with inspired presentation and quality ingredients.' Be sure to check out the waterfall that runs down the stone wall before leaving with a full stomach.
Bistro Milano combines the rich traditions of northern Italian cuisine with elegance and charm of an outdoor cafe. It's located in Midtown near the theatre District, and a spacious patio combined with intimate dining room is open 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
Yelp user Audrey H. writes that 'the high ceilings and brightly lit room was ideal for a business dinner' and that 'they had large round tables, which was a nice change for a group dinner.' Consider repurposing this restaurant as a great venue for your next power lunch. They'll be open no matter what time of year it is.
Philip Marie, located in the West Village, is a neighbourhood gem. The menu consists of American fusion cuisine and the wine list offers incredible choices from all over the world. Philip Marie is not only known for consistently innovative cuisine, but also for its warm and attentive staff, maintaining an extremely devoted clientele.
The New York Times reviewed the restaurant by saying 'this warm, welcoming husband-and-wife operation is the kind of place where you can smell the comforting aroma of a wood-burning fire, even though there's no fireplace. Service is efficient but casual, and the food - hearty American fare with some creative twists - inspires good feelings.'
Offering outdoor seating and a low ceiling bar painted white and blue with dark wood and chrome accents, the Marcony Ristorante is designed to suggest a small yacht cruising around the Isle of Capri. This restaurant lends itself perfectly well to business meetings - Yelp Linda F. writes that 'the atmosphere is relaxing yet elegant and you can hear yourself talk.'
They've also excellent for their hospitality and knowledge. Zagat user ToriK0485 writes that 'the cuisine and service at Marcony are perfectly balanced. The blue and white decor is reminiscent of an Italian vacation. With over 100 wines, we were thankful to have a knowledgeable server recommend the perfect pairings.'
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steahouse of New York is an energetic, sprawling, three-story restaurant located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. The restaurant features floor-to-ceiling windows that offer grand views of the action of Sixth Avenue and nearby Rockefeller centre. Del Frisco's treats guests to an unforgettable experience through their chef-driven cuisine, world-class wines and unparalleled hospitality.
New York Magazine refers to the establishment as 'mahogany fashioned by testosterone.' They go on to say it's 'the most urbanely elegant steakhouse you will ever see, its meat locker filled with terrific beef...the place is New York landmark potential.'
