Ranking The Best Sluggers In Baseball Movie History

Movie statistics focus on the box office, not box scores. But Hollywood’s heavy hitters — from Roy Hobbs to Clu Haywood — have managed to put up some totals more worthy of an MVP award than an Oscar.



Which character hits cleanup in your lineup? To find out how Dottie Hinson from “A League of Their Own” stacks up against the competition, Mercury News Stats whiz Mark Smith and I reviewed a handful of other popular baseball films.

First, a note about the scorekeeping: The players had to be fictional (so you won’t find Lou Gehrig from “A Pride of the Yankees Here.”

With that, here are the stat lines from some cinematic greats:

–Roy Hobbs (Robert Redford) in “The Natural” goes 18 for 25 (.720) with 13 home runs, a double, a triple and 21 RBI. He also strikes out seven times.

–Crash Davis (Kevin Costner) in “Bull Durham” goes 4 for 5 with four home runs, 5 RBI and strikeout. Impressively, the switch-hitter bops two longballs from the right-side and two from the left.

–Clu Haywood (the Yankees’ villain played by Pete Vuckovich) in “Major League” goes 2 for 3 (.667) with 7 RBI and a strikeout.

–Pedro Cerrano (Dennis Haysbert), also in “Major League,” goes 2 for 5 (.400) with a pair of homers and three strikeouts in that same movie.

–Kelly Leak (Jackie Earle Haley) in the “The Bad News Bears” goes 3 for 3 (1.000) with two homers, a triple and 5 RBI while on screen. But he must make an out somewhere because his pickup line with a ballet student is “I’m hitting .841. I’m on the Bears. You live around here?”

–Dottie Hinson (Geena Davis) in “A League of Their Own” goes 4 for 4 (1.000) with two home runs and 8 RBI (including an early at-bat for the Lukash Dairy softball team).

So, let the debate begin. We like Hinson, since she hit for power, played stellar defence and left no evidence she ever made an out. Huston Street of the San Diego Padres is a fan, too.

