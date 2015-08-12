The 10 best countries for gender equality for the super-rich

Getty A woman in a fur coat attends the final day of the 22nd Cartier Polo World Cup on Snow on January 29, 2006 in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

There are 1826 billionaires in the world but only 197 of them are women.

While some countries will have hundreds of them, like China, some nations have a higher proportion of female billionaires.

Approved Index, a UK-based business-networking group, crunched the numbers from Forbes’ 2015 billionaire list using this latest July data and found that the top 10 countries for gender equality among the super rich is quite surprising.

10. South Korea Getty A model walks the runway at the Chocolate Fashion Show during the Salon Du Chocolat 2014 at COEX Hall on January 16, 2014 in Seoul, South Korea. Number of female billionaires: 6 Number of male billionaires: 24 % of female billionaires: 20% South Korea transformed its economy over the last 40 years, following an embracing of high-tech industry. It's citizens' wealth is also burgeoning and is fast becoming one of the biggest markets for luxury goods and fashion. It is perhaps then unsurprising that is has six female billionaires under its belt. 9. Sweden Getty Sarah Sjostrom, Michelle Coleman, Jennie Johansson and Louise Hansson of Sweden celebrate winning the silver medal in the Women's 4x100m Medley Relay Final on day sixteen of the 16th FINA World Championships at the Kazan Arena on August 9, 2015 in Kazan, Russia. Number of female billionaires: 5 Number of male billionaires: 18 % of female billionaires: 21.74% Sweden's highly skilled workforce and high-tech capitalism has led to it being voted fifth best country in the world to do business. That's one reason why billionaires like Birgit Rausing, of the family packaging empire Tetra Laval, managed to amass a wealth of $US14 billion (£9 billion). 8. Spain Getty Rafa Medina (2L), his wife Laura Vecino (R) and development driver for Lotus F1 Team for the 2015 Carmen Jorda (C) on board of tender of Maserati during the 34th Copa del Rey Mapfre Sailing Cup - Day 5 on August 7, 2015 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Number of female billionaires: 5 Number of male billionaires: 16 % of female billionaires: 23.81% Spain may have several year long recession since the onset of the credit crisis in 2008 but it still manages to count 16 billionaires under its belt. 7. Brazil Getty Havaianas are displayed during the Havaianas & Marie Claire Summer Kick-Off Event on July 18, 2013 in New York City. Number of female billionaires: 13 Number of male billionaires: 41 % of female billionaires: 24.07% Brazil has 54 billionaires, including Facebook's co-founder Eduardo Saverin. Nearly a quarter of these are women. When the owner of the famous Havaianas flipflop brand, Dirce Navarro de Camargo, died in 2013, she turned her three daughters, Renata, Regina and Rosana into billionaires overnight -- thanks to her $US11.5 billion (£7.4 billion) wealth. 6. Turkey Banci Vakfi Number of female billionaires: 8 Number of male billionaires: 24 % of female billionaires: 25% Turkey not only has eight female billionaires, it also has one of the youngest billionaires in the world, at the age of 39 -- Serra Sabanci. Her family's company Sabanci Holdings is listed on the Istanbul Stock Exchange and trades in a range of sectors, including insurance, energy, and retail. She has a net worth of $US1 billion (£642 million). 5. Switzerland Getty A woman in a fur coat attends the final day of the 22nd Cartier Polo World Cup on Snow on January 29, 2006 in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Number of female billionaires: 8 Number of male billionaires: 20 % of female billionaires: 27.59% Switzerland is a hub for the super rich and counts 395,000 millionaires and 20 billionaires as residents. Over a quarter of these are women, including Kirsty Bertarelli with her $US14.5 billion (£9.75 billion) fortune. 4. Monaco Getty Natalie Portman, Lily Safra and Benjamin Millepied attend a private reception hosted by Vacheron Constantin and AFPOB to Honour Benjamin Millepied's appointment as Director of the Paris Opera Ballet on September 9, 2013 in New York City. Number of female billionaires: 1 Number of male billionaires: 2 % of female billionaires: 50% Monaco may be the playground for the seriously wealthy but there are actually only two billionaires -- one of them being the widow of a multi-billionaire banker Lily Safra. She has a net worth of $US1.29 billion (£827 million) after inheriting a bulk of her fourth husband's vast wealth, Edmond J. Safra. 3. Peru Getty Gladys Tejeda of Peru runs with her country's flag in celebration of her gold medal in the women's marathon during the 2015 Pan Am games on July 18, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. Number of female billionaires: 2 Number of male billionaires: 4 % of female billionaires: 50% Sisters Ana Maria and Rosa come from the Brescia family and have a net worth of $US1.35 billion each -- thanks to their 30% ownership in the Brescia Group. The company, which has businesses in the fishing, hospitality and financial sectors, was initially headed by Mario Brescia until he died in 2013. His stake passed down the generations to his children, niece and nephews. 2. Chile Getty Miss Chile Hellen Marlene Tonciois participates in Miss Universe - Yamamay Swimsuit Runway Show at Trump National Doral on January 14, 2015 in Doral, Florida. Number of female billionaires: 4 Number of male billionaires: 8 % of female billionaires: 50% Chile is fertile ground for the super rich, thanks to its resource wealth. While there are only four female billionaires in Chile, one of them is Iris Fontbona -- who is also the richest person in the country with a net worth of $US11.7 billion (£7.5 billion). Her family controls one of the world's largest copper mines through the company Antofagasta and the country's second largest bank Banco de Chile. On top of that, through her family's holding company Quinenco, the Fontbonas control Chile's largest brewer CCU and the largest shipping company in Latin America (CSAV). 1. Angola Millennium Excellence Foundation, YouTube Number of female billionaires: 1 Number of male billionaires: 0 % of female billionaires: 100% Angola is ranked number one because there is only one billionaire in the country -- Isabel Dos Santos. Until recently dos Santos, who is the daughter of the president of Angola, was Africa's only female billionaire with her estimated $US3.3 billion (£2.3 billion) net worth. Forbes says that her vast wealth stems from her father, President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, when he transferred stakes in several Angolan companies to her.

