Every single Dakota Fanning movie, ranked by critics

Fanning’s lowest-rated film is “Hansel & Gretel” (2002).

Summary: When Katie (Fanning) has trouble falling asleep, her father reads her the classic Brothers Grimm’s fairy tale of Hansel (Jacob Smith) and Gretel (Taylor Momsen).

Lost in the heart of an enchanted forest, the siblings encounter a magical Sandman (Howie Mandel) and a conniving witch (Lynn Redgrave).