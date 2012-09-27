Ranked: The Best Young Quarterbacks In The NFL

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Graythen
The NFL is slowly being led by a new crop of starting quarterbacks with more than one-third of NFL teams’ starting quarterbacks in their third year or less.We used ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating (QBR) to rank the best quarterbacks among the new guys. We only ranked the quarterbacks in their first, second or third seasons in the league.
We took an average of the QBR for players in their second or third seasons.
ESPN’s total quarterback rating is a measure that takes into account the overall performance of a quarterback factoring in advanced stats, game situations and contributions.
Skelton had an ugly second season at the helm when he started for Arizona last year. He threw 14 interceptions in eight games. He was knocked out of the Cardinals season opener.
QBR: 30.33
Blaine Gabbert has improved so far this season, but his underwhelming rookie year where he had 2,214 yards, 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games hurt his score.
QBR: 31.45
Tannehill has had a rocky 1-2 start with the Dolphins marked by four interceptions and just one touchdown.
QBR: 31.9
Wilson has avoided making many mistakes in his first season under centre, leading the Seahawks to a controversial 2-1 start.
QBR: 34.7
The first overall pick from 2010's NFL Draft has had an up-and-down start to his career. He threw just 6 touchdowns in 10 games last year.
QBR: 34.8
Ponder threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns in an improbable upset of the 49ers last week. It was his biggest performance of his career. He's the second-most accurate passer in the league behind Matt Ryan this season.
QBR: 51.8
He had an incredible rookie season with more than 4,000 passing yards and 700 rushing yards, but he needs to take better care of the ball. He has 22 interceptions in 19 games.
QBR: 53.4
In eight career games, Locker has thrown eight touchdowns to only two interceptions. He has thrown 748 yards and four touchdowns to two interceptions this season.
QBR: 58.6
Dalton was remarkably efficient in his first season, throwing for more than 3,000 yards and leading Cincinnati to the playoffs a year after they went 4-12.
QBR: 59.45
Griffin has been extremely accurate throwing the ball early this season (60/89, 747 yards), but the Redskins are just 1-2 in the early going.
QBR: 69.3
Luck has thrown for more than 300 yards in two Indianapolis losses, while hitting for 221 yards and two touchdowns in Indianapolis' lone win.
QBR: 82
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.