RISE OF THE MUTANT MUNCHIES: 12 Strange Hybrid Foods People Are Dying To Taste

“Hybrid” foods seem to be the new foodie trend that just won’t die.

Called “hipster foods” by The Associated Press, these mutant munchies — from Doritos Locos Tacos to the Ramen burger — are sometimes tasty, sometimes bizarre food combos that appeal to a social media-savvy crowd looking for the next big thing.

Here are 12 of the most buzzworthy hybrid foods in all their glory, from grossest-sounding to most delicious.

But who are we kidding — we’d probably try all of these.

#12 Italian Burrito, Burrissimo



If you needed more carbs in your life, the Italian Burrito is here to help. Burrissimo, a fast-casual Italian Restaurant in LA, has created a new kind of burrito that uses angel hair pasta instead of rice, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Some of the ingredients you can get on the burrito are chicken, steak, meatballs, peppers, and even pasta sauce.

For all those who think the bun-to-burger ratio on most burgers is way too equal, Applebee’s $US11 Quesadilla Burger should do the trick.

It combines a juicy burger with Applebee’s “Mexi-ranch sauce,” pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and two kinds of melted cheese, all on a delicious (and ridiculously flat) quesadilla “bun.”

#10 Waffle Tacos, Taco Bell



Though still in it’s testing stages, Taco Bell unveiled its breakfast Waffle Taco back in May, and the Chicken and Waffle Tacos this past August.

There are a few versions of the Waffle Taco — including with scrambled eggs, sausage, chicken with gravy, and fruit with whipped cream — but the basic idea of a waffle used as a taco shell is the same across the board.

Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar was not content to leave good enough alone, and decided to combine America’s favourite food with America’s other favourite food to create the Pizzaburger.

It takes a half-pound burger and wraps it in either a pepperoni or cheese pizza, and then stuff it with cheeses, pizza sauce, and bacon. If you’re into toppings, it’s garnished with lettuce, tomato, and a pickle.

#8 Grilled Cheese BurgerMelt, Friendly’s



“This is what happy tastes like…” is Friendly’s new slogan for its latest menu items, including the Grilled Cheese BurgerMelt.

Easily over 2,000 calories, a burger is sandwiched between two Friendly’s grilled cheese sandwiches, which run about 800 calories a piece. Sure it’s probably delicious, but is it really worth it?

#7 Sushi Tacos, TAKA TAKA



Who knew Mexican food and Japanese cuisine went so well together? Fusion restaurant Taka Taka in New York has your typical sushi, as well as items like the tuna sashimi tostada or the “Mexican sushi” rolls with avocado and chipotle sauce.

But the big menu items are the so-called Japanese tacos, which roll vegetables, refried beans, your choice of meat, and pico de gallo up in a tortilla and then slice it like a sushi roll.

#6 Ramen Burger, Chef Keizo Shimamoto



When chef Keizo Shimamoto’s Ramen Burger debuted earlier in August at the Smorgasburg food fair in Williamsburg, people went crazy. The burger — surrounded by two patties made of fried ramen noodles with a secret shoyu sauce, scallions, and arugula — had people standing in line for hours just to get one.

Though it’s an interesting idea, the Ramen Burger is still in development as Shimamoto perfects his recipe and searches for a permanent place to sell it.

Some inspired exec over at Atlanta-based Cinnabon realised that the company needed to expand its lunch offerings. Enter the Pizzabon, with pizza sauce, pepperoni, and cheese baked into the company’s signature soft and buttery roll.

So far it’s only available to those in Atlanta, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but Cinnabon is hoping it will catch on and inspire lunch crowds to come back.

#4 Sushi Burrito, Sushirrito



Facebook/Sushirrito The Sushirrito dragon roll.

Taking those sushi tacos to the next level is the “sushirrito,” from San Francisco-based company Sushirrito. It wraps ingredients up into a tasty, rice-based roll that looks just like a burrito.

The Asian-Latin fusion restaurants make some amazing varieties, too: There are seven different kinds, including the Geisha’s Kiss with yellowfin tuna, Sumo Crunch with Surimi crab, and Mayan Dragon with Japanese-style fried chicken.

#3 The Luther Burger, State Fairs and restaurants around the country

It wouldn’t be a food mash-up list without The Luther Burger. So well-known that it has it’s own Wikipedia page, the Luther Burger uses doughnuts as the buns for a burger.

Though no one is quite sure who first invented this mythical creation, the 1,500+ calorie beast is sold at plenty of restaurants and state fairs across the country. Dunkin’ Doughnuts even had a breakfast sandwich version.

#2 Doritos Locos Tacos, Taco Bell



Now with three flavours, Taco Bell’s Doritos Locos Tacos continue to be insanely popular.

Combining a Doritos chip shell, meat, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream, the latest mystery flavour was Flamas after the success of Cool Ranch and Nacho Cheese.

What is there to say that hasn’t been said about the legendary Cronut? It’s delicious, inventive, and hard to come by.

The doughnut-croissant hybrid has inspired numerous knock-offs and continues to be popular with celebrities and New Yorkers willing to wait in line for hours (or just pay someone else to get it for them).

For all those reasons and more, Dominique Ansel’s Cronut creation is the number one food hybrid out there today.

If we forgot your favourite mutant food, or you disagree with our ranking, tell us in the comments.

