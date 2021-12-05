10 of the best and 10 of the worst TV shows that came out this year

Three true-crime lovers find friendship in “Only Murders in the Building.”

Summary: On this Hulu original, three neighbors (Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin) bond over their shared love of true-crime podcasts after a murder happens in their apartment building.

Critics praised the comedic drama for its witty dialogue, magnetic characters, and riveting storytelling.

“The show creates a unique character dynamic that’s not only emotionally affecting, but ripe for the comedic picking as well,” Lauren Coates wrote for the Mary Sue.