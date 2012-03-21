Ranking America's 10 Biggest Cities By How Helpful Their Drivers Are

Every year, thousands of drivers contact OnStar operators to let them know about other motorists involved in collisions, vehicle fires, and other dangerous situations.



OnStar keeps track of these “Good Samaritan” acts, and recently the company ranked America’s 10 biggest metro areas, based on the number of calls received.

At the top of the list, we find Los Angeles — which, given the size of the city and the number of people who drive through it every day, isn’t entirely surprising (even though LA is technically the birthplace of road rage).

In total, Los Angeles had 3,111 Good Samaritan calls in 2011. At the bottom? The Miami area, with 482.

Here’s the full list:

1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana: 3,111

2. Chicago-Joliet-Naperville: 1,969

3. New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island: 1,696

4. Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown: 1,651

5. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria: 1,528

6. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington: 1,508

7. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta: 1,108

8. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington: 1,078

9. Boston-Cambridge-Quincy: 644

10. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach: 482

But this isn’t just about giving one city bragging rights over another. OnStar’s vice president of Subscriber Services, Joanne Finnorn, says that the company is devising a way to reward do-gooders:

“In honour of these good deeds OnStar is launching a program this year to recognise subscribers who have displayed exemplary Good Samaritan efforts”.

Details of that program should be announced soon. Stay tuned, Dudley and Diana Do-Rights.

This story originally appeared at The Car Connection.

