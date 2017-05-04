RANKED: What an iPhone 7 costs in 33 countries

A scene from a protest in Istanbul in 2013. Photo: Getty / Uriel Sinai (File

Deutsche Bank’s annual “Mapping the World’s Prices” report is out.

The report compares prices for a range of common items in global cities and is published by strategist Jim Reid, who writes the closely followed “Early Morning Reid” note for Deutsche each day.

“If you find yourself on holiday in Turkey, Brazil, Russia or Greece try to avoid the Apple store as iPhones are 25-50% more expensive than in the US – still the cheapest place to buy. Japan,

Hong Kong, Malaysia and Canada only see a small premium over US prices,” Reid writes.

The combination of political instability in Turkey and the big ramp in US dollar appreciation against global currencies after Donald Trump’s win smashed the Lira late last year. As a result Turkey has replaced Brazil as the most expensive place in the countries surveyed to buy an iPhone.

Here’s the full list:

