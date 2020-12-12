The top 13 players in the NBA right now, ranked

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Images LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard.

The 2020-21 NBA season is here.

As the season kicks off, we took stock of the league, ranking the 13 best players today.

Somehow, LeBron James is still No. 1, but he has competition.

Just two months removed from the Los Angeles Lakers championship in the bubble, the NBA is back.

While the bubble gave us a glimpse at some teams, it’s been months since we’ve seen the entire league â€” even some players only got eight games in the bubble.

With the 2020-21 season kicking off on December 22, we took stock of the league, ranking the 13 best players today.

Honorable mention: Paul George

13. Jayson Tatum

Nick Wass/AP Images Jayson Tatum.

Team: Boston Celtics

Position: Forward

Age: 22

2019-20 stats: 23.4 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 45% FG, 40.3% 3FG

Where he stands right now: Tatum made “The Leap” in 2019-20, becoming the fulcrum of the Celtics offence. His ability to spread the floor, drive to the basket, and create his own shot already makes him one of the best three-level scorers in the league. He’s a stout defender and has already made strides as a playmaker. If you were starting a team from scratch, the list of players teams would take before Tatum is short.

12. Joel Embiid

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Position: Centre

Age: 26

2019-20 stats: 23 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.3 blocks, 47.7% FG, 33.1% 3FG

Where he stands right now: On pure talent alone, few players can top Embiid; it’s been frustrating to watch him fall short of his tremendously high ceiling thus far. That said, Embiid hasn’t always been put in a position to succeed. With the proper spacing and playmaking around him, Embiid could dominate inside and outside offensively, making him happy enough to also focus on the defensive end, where he has the potential to be the best player in the league. The 2020-21 season is a big one for Embiid to prove he is a top-5 talent and lead the Sixers on a deep playoff run.

11. Jimmy Butler

Lynne Sladky/AP Images Jimmy Butler.

Team: Miami Heat

Position: Guard/Forward

Age: 31

2019-20 stats: 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.8 steals, 45.5% FG, 24.4% 3FG

Where he stands right now: Six months ago, Butler wouldn’t have made this list. But Butler’s dominant performance during the Heat’s Finals run showed he has another gear. The man dropped 40-13-11 on 70% shooting and out-dueled LeBron James in a Finals game, after all. Butler doesn’t dominate the ball or look for his shot every time down, but his postseason take-overs cast him in a new light. With his defence and underrated playmaking, he’s the rare do-it-all wing that can be the centrepiece of a really good team.

10. Damian Lillard

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Position: Guard

Age: 30

2019-20 stats: 30 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 46.3% FG, 40.1% 3FG

Where he stands right now: Lillard momentarily captivated the sports world by scoring 164 points over three games to will the Blazers into the playoffs in the bubble. His range is Stephen Curry-esque, but he also has the size and strength to crash into the paint and finish at the basket. Drawing rave reviews from teammates and coaches alike for his leadership, Lillard might be the NBA’s most well-rounded point guard, though he has to prove he can carry a team deeper into the postseason.

9. Luka Doncic

Team: Dallas Mavericks

Position: Guard/Forward

Age: 21

2019-20 stats: 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 46.3% FG, 31.8% 3FG

Where he stands right now: Doncic is on pace to obliterate triple-double records. Few players have ever been able to control the game like Doncic, let alone so early in their careers. With a deceptive first step, tight handle, array of moves, and otherworldly court awareness, Doncic has a Harden-esque offensive package that allowed him to orchestrate the most efficient offence in NBA history last year. He has to improve his efficiency, and he doesn’t yet have the playoff resumÃ© to stake a claim as a top-five player, but it feels like a matter of time before Doncic owns the NBA.

8. Stephen Curry

Sue Ogrocki/AP Stephen Curry.

Team: Golden State Warriors

Position: Guard

Age: 32

2019-20 stats: 20.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 40.2% FG, 24.4% 3FG (5 games)

Where he stands right now: After missing most of the 2019-20 season as the Warriors fell apart, Curry will have to re-establish himself as an elite player. Fair or not, it’s been a while since Curry has helmed an elite offence and playoff contender. Nonetheless, when Curry steps on the court, no player carries more gravity, with or without the ball. What separates Curry from other stars is his willingness to move off the ball, wreaking havoc on defences trying to track his every move. We look forward to what the NBA’s only unanimous MVP has in store for 2021.

7. Nikola Jokic

Team: Denver Nuggets

Position: Centre

Age: 25

2019-20 stats: 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 7 assists, 52.8% FG, 31.4% 3FG

Where he stands right now: For two straight years, Jokic has silenced concerns that his game won’t hold up in the postseason. Jokic rarely takes over games the way fans want, but he racks up stats and has a knack for hitting big shots. His defence is also underrated â€” not a strength, but not the weakness it’s purported to be, at least when he’s trying. He’s the best player on a Western Conference contender and likely the best centre in the league.

6. James Harden

Team: Houston Rockets

Position: Guard

Age: 31

2019-20 stats: 34.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 44.4% FG, 35.5% 3FG

Where he stands right now: His style may rub some the wrong way, but Harden is a walking playoff appearance. Since 2012-13, the Rockets rank behind only the Warriors and Spurs in total wins. He’s one of the most gifted offensive players in league history. The Rockets became an isolation-centric team in recent years for a simple reason: Harden was actually better at beating defenders one-on-one than he was in a pick-and-roll. All that’s left is to tidy up his playoff history and prove he can perform at the highest levels. A championship would take Harden’s resumÃ© to another level.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nell Redmond/AP Images Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Position: Forward/Centre

Age: 26

2019-20 stats: 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 55.3% FG, 30.4% 3FG

Where he stands right now: Arguably the most dominant two-way player in the NBA, Antetokounmpo is the centrepiece of a team that looks like a championship contender three years running. The only question is whether Antetokounmpo might be better suited off the ball, where he creates less and finishes more. Ranking the reigning, two-time MVP fifth might be low, but Antetokounmpo poses challenges to build around that the players in front of him do not. Now, if he can get his three-pointer to become a reliable weapon.

4. Anthony Davis

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Position: Forward/Centre

Age: 27

2019-20 stats: 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 blocks, 50.3% FG, 33% 3FG

Where he stands right now: Is there a player you’d rather build around right now than Davis? He is just entering his prime and has already averaged 24 & 10 for his career. He didn’t win Finals MVP, but Davis was irreplaceable for the Lakers. Already an elite finisher around the basket, Davis is now capable of getting any shot he wants, and he is a defensive force who makes ball-handlers skittish any time he’s in their presence. He’s poised to slowly take the reins from LeBron James in the coming years and could soon be considered the best overall player in the league.

3. Kawhi Leonard

Team: LA Clippers

Position: Forward

Age: 29

2019-20 stats: 27.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.8 steals, 47% FG, 37.8% 3FG

Where he stands right now: Leonard’s poor Game 7 and the Clippers’ meltdown in the postseason left a bad taste in everyone’s mouths. It’s still a blip on the radar in Leonard’s career. He is a two-way wrecking ball who can function as the leading scorer on a championship team and averaged a career-high in assists at 28. Even with reported chemistry issues, the Clippers bulldozed teams with Leonard on the floor. People often call Leonard a “killer,” and though he didn’t finish off the Nuggets last year, we expect he’ll go back to his dominant ways in 2021.

2. Kevin Durant

Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports Kevin durant.

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Position: Forward

Age: 32

2019-20 stats: n/a (injured)

Where he stands right now: This is admittedly a bit of a dice-roll. Durant is 32, coming off one of the worst injuries to a basketball player. We haven’t seen him play since June 2019. But reports from players who’ve played with Durant recently are that he looks good. If Durant goes back to his 2018-19 levels, he is the best player in basketball â€” an impossible shot-maker, defender, and willing passer. He had probably passed LeBron James as the league’s best player from 2017-2019, though his role on the Warriors blurred the lines a bit. Here’s hoping he can get back to that level this season.

1. LeBron James

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images LeBron James.

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Position: Guard/Forward

Age: 35

2019-20 stats: 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 49.3% FG, 34.8% 3FG

Where he stands right now: How is this still happening? James is past the point at which he should still be an All-Star-calibre player, let alone an MVP-calibre player. He’s lost a step physically, but is still a masterful chess player, arranging the court to his will to pick apart defences. He led the league in assists last year for the first time in his career, at age 35. And when it comes to the postseason, his track record says it all â€” nine Finals appearances and four championships in 10 years. There may be more spritely, explosive players today, but in a must-win game, there isn’t someone you’d take over James.

