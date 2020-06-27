My completely arbitrary yet definitive ranking of mascots from each team in the MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

We’re all missing our favourite professional sports leagues since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the entire United States back in March.

While we wait for the action to pick back up, I decided to do some research on the mascots from each team in the Big Four leagues – the MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL.

From Mr. Met and the Phillie Phanatic to Benny the Bull and, of course, Gritty, here is my arbitrary yet definitive ranking of all 110 mascots across the biggest sports leagues in America.

110. Al the Octopus — Detroit Red Wings (NHL)

REUTERS/Rebecca Cook Zamboni driver Al Sobotka and Al the Octopus.

On the one hand, Detroit Red Wings fans’ enduring tradition of throwing live octopuses onto the ice for good luck is both incredibly unique and strangely impressive. The fact that long-time Zamboni driver Al Sobotka whips said octopuses above his head just adds to the hilarity and bizarreness. But, when it comes down to it, animal cruelty is never cool, so the Red Wings mascot gets low marks from me.

109. Raider Rusher — Las Vegas Raiders (NFL)

Hector Vivas/LatinContent via Getty Images Raider Rusher of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Horrifying.

Let’s hope what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, in this instance.

108. Captain Fear — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Captain Fear of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If not for the fact that my editor is a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, Captain Fear may have had a shot at the last spot on this list. That said, the thought of Tom Brady cozying up to this guy brings me great joy.

107. The Gorilla — Phoenix Suns (NBA)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports The Gorilla of the Phoenix Suns.

Why, though? The mascot is almost as bad as the team itself, and we all know that’s saying something.

106. Rowdy — Dallas Cowboys (NFL)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Rowdy of the Dallas Cowboys.

Nope. And not just because I’m a New York Giants fan.

105. Lucky the Leprechaun —Boston Celtics (NBA)

Jim Rogash/Getty Images Lucky the Leprechaun of the Boston Celtics.

No one wants to see a real, human face on their mascot. Sorry to this man.

104. The Swinging Friar — San Diego Padres (MLB)

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports The Swinging Friar of the San Diego Padres.

The Swinging Friar is meant to honour the Spanish Franciscan friars who established the mission that eventually formed San Diego. Even though this intention is admirable, the execution is more than a bit offputting. And don’t get me started on the fact that I can see his toes.

103. Stinger — Columbus Blue Jackets (NHL)

Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images Stinger of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Stinger makes absolutely no sense. According to NHL.com, Stinger – a Yellowjacket who is inexplicably green – represents the “hard work and pride for their team” Columbus fans are known for. I’m not seeing it.

102. Pat Patriot — New England Patriots (NFL)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Pat Patriot of the New England Patriots.

Pat Patriot – the Revolutionary War soldier who serves as the New England Patriots’ mascot – is not my cup of tea. Get it? Revolutionary War? Boston Tea Party?

101. Clutch — Houston Rockets (NBA)

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports Clutch of the Houston Rockets.

Clutch is supposed to be a bear, but he looks more like a mouse. Either way, neither mascot has anything to do with the Rockets or the city of Houston. Low marks from me, even if his motorcycle is cool.

100. D. Baxter the Bobcat — Arizona Diamondbacks (MLB)

Carlos Herrera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images D. Baxter the Bobcat of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a mascot that is a bobcat? How does that make any sense? Snake or bust, in my opinion.

99. Pierre T. Pelican — New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Pierre T. Pelican of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Both Pierre T. Pelican’s name and genealogy represent New Orleans beautifully, but that’s where the beauty ends when it comes to the New Orleans Pelicans’ mascot. I’m sorry, but he’s scary looking, and I’m not the only one who thinks so.

98. Tommy Hawk — Chicago Blackhawks (NHL)

Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images Tommy Hawk of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Same thing as Pierre T. Pelican, but he gets the edge because the Blackhawks are amongst the NHL’s best.

97. The Coyote — San Antonio Spurs (NBA)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports The Coyote of the San Antonio Spurs.

Well, he’s unique. That’s for sure.

I’ll leave it there.

96. Rampage — Los Angeles Rams (NFL)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Rampage of the Los Angeles Rams.

Listen, I feel for Rampage. I really do. It’s tough to rally the fans where there is no fanbase to speak of. Still, those creepy eyes aren’t helping the cause.

95. Chance — Vegas Golden Knights

AP Photo/Isaac Brekken Chance of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas waited years for a professional sports team, and after getting one at long last, the franchise went ahead and flubbed on the mascot. Chance is a Gila Monster, and not only do I hate him and find him scary, but he doesn’t even make sense! Gila Monsters are normally orangey-pink and black, but the Golden Knights changed Chance’s look to match the team’s colour scheme. I just don’t get it.

94. Steely McBeam — Pittsburgh Steelers (NFL)

George Gojkovich/Getty Images) Steely McBeam of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

I’m really just not a huge fan of human-based mascots. I will say, though, Steely McBeam could cut glass with that jaw. Good for him.

93. The Oriole Bird — Baltimore Orioles (MLB)

Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports The Oriole Bird of the Baltimore Orioles.

I’m sorry, Baltimore Orioles fans. You don’t need to endure any more pain and suffering than your team already puts you through. But, frankly, I find The Oriole Bird offputting. I don’t know why.

92. Fin the Whale — Vancouver Canucks (NHL)

Icon Sportswire / Contributor Fin the Whale of the Vancouver Canucks.

I just don’t think he really looks like a whale. He also scares perfectly innocent babies. He’s cancelled.

91. Rangers Captain — Texas Rangers (MLB)

Getty Images Rangers Captain of the Texas Rangers.

The Texas Rangers mascot, Rangers Captain, is a palomino horse that many fans find quite creepy. I have no plans to travel to Arlington, Texas, to get an up-close look, so I guess I’ll have to take their word for it.

90. Jazz Bear — Utah Jazz (NBA)

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer Jazz Bear of the Utah Jazz.

Jazz Bear kind of looks like a bear. He also kind of looks like a Wookiee. I like his headband, but he’s not quite goofy enough for my taste. Sorry, Utah Jazz fans.

89. Grizz — Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Grizz of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Same as Jazz Bear, but with worse eyebrows and a better outfit.

88. Paws — Detroit Tigers (MLB)

Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images Paws of the Detroit Tigers.

Paws – the mascot for the Detroit Tigers – has a cute name. But his appearance is a bit strange, and I don’t like his beard.

87. The Devil — New Jersey Devils (NHL)

AP Photo/Julio Cortez The Devil of the New Jersey Devils.

I’m pretty much indifferent when it comes to the New Jersey Devil. He’s fine. He looks like a devil. The team is called the Devils. It all makes perfect sense, but that’s all.

86. Harry the Hawk — Atlanta Hawks (NBA)

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Harry the Hawk of the Atlanta Hawks.

Like the New Jersey Devil, Harry the Hawk makes perfect sense but offers little else. I’ll give him the edge because his name is marginally more creative.

85. Poe — Baltimore Ravens (NFL)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Poe of the Baltimore Ravens.

Poe – the mascot for the Baltimore Ravens – is not incredibly creative in his appearance, but he doesn’t exactly have to be. He looks like a raven and that’s what counts. Plus, his name is a reference to Edgar Allan Poe, the acclaimed writer who was a Baltimore native.

84. Mick E. Moose — Winnipeg Jets (NHL)

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images Mick E. Moose of the Winnipeg Jets.

Not to be confused with Mickey Mouse of Disney fame, Mick E. Moose is the faithful mascot of the Winnipeg Jets. His big teeth and bushy, grey eyebrows make him look a bit creepy, in my opinion. That said, his flying hat – which plays on the name “Jets” – is fantastic.

83. Slamson the Lion — Sacramento Kings (NBA)

AP Photo/Chris Szagola Slamson the Lion of the Sacramento Kings.

Lions are the kings of the jungle, so it makes sense that the Sacramento Kings would recruit a high-flying, dunking big cat as their mascot. Honestly, I think his face a bit too detailed for a mascot, but he’s not offensive in any way.

82. Bailey the Lion — Los Angeles Kings (NHL)

AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker Bailey the Lion of the Los Angeles Kings.

It’s not Bailey the Lion’s fault that there are two “Kings” franchises in California, but nobody asked for another generic lion mascot. Sorry to this man.

81. Roary — Detroit Lions (NFL)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Roary of the Detroit Lions.

Another one! Roary looks like he doesn’t know where he is 100% of the time. You’re in Detroit, Roary! He edges out those other Lions thanks to his clever name.

80. Toro — Houston Texans (NFL)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Toro of the Houston Texans.

The Houston Texans’ Toro is a fitting mascot for a team representing the Lone Star State, as bull riding is a Texan staple. Aside from that, Toro doesn’t bring too much to the table. He’s a standard mascot, and that’s that.

79. Wild Wing — Anaheim Ducks (NHL)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Wild Wing of the Anaheim Ducks.

Wild Wing is supposed to be an intimidating mascot, and his fierce, dark eyes and hockey mask certainly do the job. Personally, however, I wish the Anaheim Ducks had opted for a cuter duck mascot. There’s so much potential for him to be cuddly and loveable, but I will concede that his name is pretty cool.

78. Sourdough Sam — San Francisco 49ers (NFL)

REUTERS/Jeff Haynes Sourdough Sam of the San Francisco 49ers.

Sourdough Sam was mining for gold at Levi’s Stadium before he joined forces with San Francisco’s best to rep the 49ers. He’s still a human mascot, which I don’t love, but the full beard and infectious smile give him a bit of a leg up on the competition.

77. KC Wolf — Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)

Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports KC Wolf of the Kansas City Chiefs.

KC Wolf is a bit mousey looking, as far as wolves go. Still, he’s the reigning Super Bowl champion, so we have to give him some props. Plus, I hear he and Patrick Mahomes are tight, which ups his street cred considerably.

76. Freddie Falcon — Atlanta Falcons (NFL)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Freddie Falcon of the Atlanta Falcons.

Freddie Falcon is cute and his feathers help him stand out from the flock of bird mascots in the majors. But I won’t like to you – his chicken legs weird me out a bit.

75. Harvey the Hound — Calgary Flames (NHL)

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports Harvey the Hound of the Calgary Flames.

I’m conflicted about Harvey, the official mascot of the Calgary Flames, and the first mascot in the entire NHL. He’s a little offputting, but he’s simultaneously very endearing. Part of me wants to ruffle the fur on the top of his head, but another part of me fears picking up fleas. I’ll put him towards the middle of the pack, and that’s exactly where he belongs, as he’s a dog.

74. T.C. Bear — Minnesota Twins (MLB)

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports T.C. Bear of the Minnesota Twins.

T.C. Bear – which stands for Twin Cities Bear – is the mascot for the Minnesota Twins. He’s essentially an overgrown teddy bear. That’s really all there is to him.

73. Franklin the Dog — Philadelphia 76ers (NBA)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Franklin the Dog of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Listen, I’m really not trying to start anything with the Philadelphia faithful, but Franklin the Dog really,really doesn’t look like a dog. Like at all. I know he’s a historical figure, but he’s decidedly the worst mascot of the City of Brotherly Love. Sorry, Franklin, you’re still a good boy.

72. Chomps — Cleveland Browns (NFL)

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images Chomps of the Cleveland Browns.

Chomps – the mascot for the Cleveland Browns – certainly looks more like a pooch than Franklin. He’s done a good job in recent years, as the Browns have begun to salvage their reputation as perennial NFL bottom-dwellers. I don’t like Chomps’ teeth, but I suppose they complement the name.

71. Bernie the St. Bernard — Colorado Avalanche

AP Photo/David Zalubowski Bernie the St. Bernard of the Colorado Avalanche.

Bernie the St. Bernard is yet another good boy. Bernie was born on the ski slopes of Colorado but, according to his official bio, he kept running down from the mountains because his true home is on the ice.

70. Swoop — Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Swoop of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Swoop has quite a feisty fanbase to entertain in the Philadelphia Eagles faithful. His name works, and he looks the part.

69. Orbit — Houston Astros (MLB)

Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports Orbit of the Houston Astros.

Orbit is a cute little alien who cheers for the Houston Astros. I like how his being plays on the team’s name and the city’s ties to NASA and space exploration.

68. Nordy — Minnesota Wild (NHL)

AP Photo/Paul Battaglia Nordy of the Minnesota Wild.

Nordy is a solid mascot. He’s a fuzzy, fun-loving, “Wild animal” of some variety. He also looks a lot like Crash Bandicoot, which wins him points in my book.

67. Rocky the Mountain Lion — Denver Nuggets (NBA)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Rocky the Mountain Lion of the Denver Nuggets.

Rocky is very cute. Nobody’s questioning that. But what else does he bring to the table? He represents the region, sure, but he’s not a nugget. On the whole, I’m not that impressed.

66. Boomer — Indiana Pacers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Boomer of the Indiana Pacers.

Boomer’s cool. He’s another big cat, but he gets the edge because he’s got blue fur and I like the tuft of yellow on his head.

65. Howler — Arizona Coyotes (NHL)

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports Howler of the Arizona Coyotes.

Finally, something other than a big cat. Howler is a Coyote, although he kind of looks like a bear. He does the job, and he does it well, but he’s pretty underwhelming on the whole.

64. Spartacat — Ottowa Senators (NHL)

Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports Spartacat of the Ottowa Senators.

Spartacat – the official mascot of the Ottowa Senators – is virtually indistinguishable from my reflection in the mirror anytime before 8 a.m., which renders him familiar yet somewhat jarring. As a result, I’m not really sure how to feel about him.

63. Blaze the Trail Cat — Portland Trail Blazers (NBA)

Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Blaze the Trail Cat of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Blaze is kind of cute. He’s also a little strange looking. I like his headband, though.

62. Miles — Denver Broncos (NFL)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Miles of the Denver Broncos.

Named in honour of the Mile High City, Miles is, well, a Bronco. His smile is a little creepy, as are his orange eyes, but ultimately he represents Denver with valor.

61. The Raptor — Toronto Raptors (NBA)

Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports The Raptor of the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptor is undoubtedly a solid mascot, and he’s the centre of an enduring Raptors brand. But aside from the dearth of dinosaur mascots in the majors – and his reigning champion status – he’s pretty standard.

60. Who Dey — Cincinnati Bengals (NFL)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Who Dey of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Who Dey is a Bengal Tiger, and he’s equal parts intimidating and cute. Extra points to Who Dey for beating the Saints to the punch with the “Who Dey” chant.

59. Screech — Washington Nationals (MLB)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports Screech of the Washington Nationals.

The Washington Nationals have a bald eagle as a mascot in Screech. He’s something of a baby bird, from what I can tell, but he’s a fitting mascot for the capital city’s baseball team.

58. SlapShot — Washington Capitals (NHL)

Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports SlapShot of the Washington Capitals.

Like Screech, SlapShot is also a bald eagle, and he is a true patriot. His favourite song is the U.S. National Anthem and his birthday is, coincidentally, the same day Congress officially adopted the Great Seal of the United States. His closest friends are Sam the Eagle, Big Bird, and Larry Bird, and I have nothing but respect for the consistency. SlapShot is cool with me.

57. Blade the Bruin — Boston Bruins

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports Blades of the Boston Bruins.

I had no idea a bruin was a bear until now. Well, that’s what Blades is. He’s a cross between cute and fierce and, lucky for him, represents one of the best NHL teams in recent history.

56. Staley Da Bear — Chicago Bears (NFL)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Staley Da Bear of the Chicago Bears.

Folks, we’ve got another bear. Staley Da Bear represents “da Bears,” of course. He’s named after the franchise’s founder, A.E. Staley. I’ll give him a pass for being a little mean-looking since I think that’s the point.

55. Mr. Met — New York Mets (MLB)

REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky Mr. Met of the New York Mets.

I know he’s iconic, but Mr. Met isn’t a particularly creative mascot. After all, he is just an anthropomorphic baseball. Sorry to the borough of Queens.

54. Mr. Red — Cincinnati Reds (MLB)

Joe Robbins/Getty Images Mr. Red of the Cincinnati Reds.

Same as Mr. Met. Still, Mr. Red has been around since 1953, so we have to give credit where credit is due and give him the edge.

53. SJ Sharkie — San Jose Sharks (NHL)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports SJ Sharkie of the San Jose Sharks.

SJ Sharkie is, clearly, a true athlete, and I genuinely believe he’d tear most of these other mascots apart in a fight. In fact, he regularly (lovingly) bites fans heads at San Jose Sharks games. Beware.

52. Sir Purr — Carolina Panthers (NFL)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Sir Purr of the Carolina Panthers.

He’s Purrfect. Sorry. Very cute though.

51. Hooper — Detroit Pistons (NBA)

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio Hooper of the Detroit Pistons.

Hooper is a horse, which makes sense given that he represents the Detroit Pistons, but his large, round nose and two-toned mane give him a bit extra flare. 10/10 would pet.

50. Mariner Moose — Seattle Mariners (MLB)

Joe Robbins/Getty Images Mariner Moose of the Seattle Mariners.

One could argue that the Seattle Mariners’ mascot should be a sea creature, but I quite like the fuzzy and adorable Mariner Moose. He’s true to the Pacific Northwest region, and anyone would get lost in those big, black eyes.

49. Blitz — Seattle Seahawks (NFL)

Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Blitz of the Seattle Seahawks.

Blitz has a good name and a solid appearance. He actually looks like a seahawk, and those green feathers give him a nice pop of colour without compromising his intimidating persona. Plus, his name rules.

48. Gnash — Nashville Predators (NHL)

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey Gnash of the Nashville Predators.

Gnash really ticks all the boxes: he’s got a great name, a cute-yet-fierce appearance, and a backstory that reflects the history of Nashville. Plus, I like it when he rappels down to the ice. High marks for Gnash.

47. T-Rac — Tennessee Titans (NFL)

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports T-Rac of the Tennessee Titans.

T-Rac doesn’t not look like he could fit in with the mascots that lurk around Times Square, which makes sense because he’s a raccoon. I’m not sure what possessed the Titans to choose such a… unique… creature to represent the state of Tennessee, but I like the ambition.

46. Bernie Brewer — Milwaukee Brewers (MLB)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Bernie Brewer of the Milwaukee Brewers.

I’m typically not a fan of mascots that are meant to look like humans, but Bernie Brewer’s mustache is surely worthy of an exception. His sweet digs – a dugout in the left-field bleachers – and his tradition of sliding down a slide into the outfield after each homerun push him fairly high up on my list. Plus, he was created to honour Milt Mason, a Brewers superfan who camped out atop the scoreboard at Milwaukee County Stadium for 40 days to help grow the attendance at the team’s games.

For that reason, Roll Bernie.

45. Viktor Viking — Minnesota Vikings

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images Viktor of the Minnesota Vikings.

The stache don’t lie. Viktor is another exception to my “no human mascots” rule, but I can’t say no to the flow. Skol, Vikings!

44. Chuck the Condor — Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports Chuck the Condor of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Chuck the Condor is unique, smiley, and always rocks a cool outfit. Everyone hated him when he first came on the scene in 2016, but he’s really grown on me. Plus, I like that Chuck wears Chuck Taylors.

43. Hunter the Lynx — Edmonton Oilers (NHL)

Brandon Magnus/NHLI via Getty Images Hunter the Lynx of the Edmonton Oilers.

When it comes to big cat mascots – and, trust me, there are many – a lynx is about as unique as it gets. Hunter has a good name and a solid backstory. Best of all, the people of Edmonton voted for the Oilers’ mascot to be a lynx, so he’s a big cat of the people.

42. Sluggerrr — Kansas City Royals (MLB)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Sluggerrr of the Kansas City Royals.

Sluggerrr is the ever-regal mascot representing the Kansas City Royals. He’s a lion with a crown embedded into his skull, which is admittedly a bit weird, but it’s good that he knows his worth. Extra points for listing his marital status as “on the prowl” in his official MLB bio.

41. Crunch — Minnesota Timberwolves (NBA)

REUTERS/Eric Miller Crunch of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He’s strong. He’s fierce. He represents the team and the region. He is Crunch, the mascot for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he’s pretty much all you can ask for in a mascot.

40. Billy Buffalo — Buffalo Bills (NFL)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports Billy Buffalo of the Buffalo Bills.

Billy Buffalo of the Buffalo Bills. Hilarious. He looks like a bear with horns. Also hilarious. He’s not at all intimidating and actually quite cute.

39. Ace — Toronto Blue Jays

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports Ace of the Toronto Blue Jays.

A Toronto High School student came up with the name for Ace, the Blue Jays’ sapphire-feathered mascot who perfectly represents the team.

38. Clark — Chicago Cubs (MLB)

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports Clark of the Chicago Cubs.

Fun, athletic, lively, and jovial, Clark is everything a baseball mascot should be.

37. Stanley C. Panther — Florida Panthers (NHL)

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports Stanley C. Panther of the Florida Panthers.

Frankly, I was a bit confused about why a fuzzy jungle cat was the mascot for a Florida-based team, but after a bit of research, I learned the heartbreaking story of Stanley C. Panther. Panthers used to be common throughout the Southeast, but “fewer than 100” remain in the wild of southern Florida today, according to the National Park Service. I can only assume Stanley C. Panther endures the frigid temperature and high volume inside the BB&T Centre to combat the much icier sensation of loneliness he feels internally. Pity points for Stan.

36. Stormy — Carolina Hurricanes (NHL)

Jaylynn Nash/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Stormy of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Pity points for Stormy, too. The Carolina Hurricanes chose a pig (yes, that’s a pig) as their mascot because the state of North Carolina is known for its (admittedly delicious) pork barbecue.

35. Fredbird — St. Louis Cardinals (MLB)

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports Fredbird of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Fredbird has been tasked with pumping up St. Louis Cardinals fans since way back in the 1970s, and somehow, he’s still at it. Since then, the team has won three World Series. Not bad, bird.

34. Big Red — Arizona Cardinals (NFL)

REUTERS/Darryl Webb Big Red of the Arizona Cardinals.

Well, he’s more intimidating than Fredbird.

33. Louie — St. Louis Blues (NHL)

Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports Louie of the St. Louis Blues.

He’s a cute and cuddly bear who wears a helmet! He’s adorable! He’s unique because he’s blue! And, best of all, he’s not a walking music note! Louie gets the stamp of approval from me.

32. Bango — Milwaukee Bucks (NBA)

AP Photo/Morry Gash Bango of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bango is adorable, likable, and pure. He’s a perfect representation of the Bucks franchise, and I imagine he and Giannis Antetokounmpo get along splendidly.

31. Carlton the Bear — Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL)

REUTERS/Mark Blinch Carlton the Bear of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It doesn’t make much sense that the Toronto Maple Leafs would opt for a polar bear as their mascot, but I’m certainly not objecting to Carlton the Bear. He’s cute and has a fantastic name, so as far as I’m concerned, he can hang around the rink as much as he would like.

30. Stomper — Oakland A’s (MLB)

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Stomper of the Oakland A’s.

It’s unclear why Oakland’s mascot is an elephant, but Stomper has a very sweet face and a penchant for celebrating sweeps by waving a broom around the field.

29. Benny the Bull — Chicago Bulls (NBA)

REUTERS/Jeff Haynes Benny the Bull of the Chicago Bulls.

Benny the Bull is a classic. He was the first mascot in the NBA after making his debut in 1969 and has been around the franchise, dunking on the court and interacting with fans, ever since. It’s hard not to give high marks to an enduring legend like Benny.

28. TD — Miami Dolphins (NFL)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports TD of the Miami Dolphins.

Look at this guy! He doesn’t even have hands, but I’d trust him to haul in the game-winning snag with those slick flippers. Hell, it’s in his name. Roll TD.

27. Wally the Green Monster — Boston Red Sox (MLB)

Rich Gagnon/Getty Images Wally the Green Monster of the Boston Red Sox.

Named after the legendary, 231-foot wall in left field at Fenway Park, Wally the Green Monster is the iconic mascot for the Boston Red Sox. He is said to have spent years living behind the old-fashioned scoreboard displayed on the Green Monster before emerging from his home and becoming an emblem for the franchise. Though his appearance doesn’t feature all the bells and whistles that many of his mascot counterparts boast, his legacy is among the most iconic in all of baseball.

26. Moondog — Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Moondog of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Moondog may not have anything to do with the Cavaliers – he doesn’t appear to resemble a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel – but he’s undoubtedly cute. Look at the way his ears flop when he dunks! Who’s a good boy?!

25. The Pirate Parrot — Pittsburgh Pirates (MLB)

Joe Robbins/Getty Images The Pirate Parrot of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

If dogs are man’s best friend, then parrots are certainly pirates’. The Pirate Parrot of the Pittsburgh Pirates is the perfect complement to the Steel City’s squad.

24. Gumbo — New Orleans Saints (NFL)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Gumbo of the New Orleans Saints.

Good boy. Great name. Roll Saints.

23. Champ — Dallas Mavericks (NBA)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Champ of the Dallas Mavericks.

Let’s all agree to never acknowledge MavsMan’s existence, ok?

Now that that’s settled, may I draw your attention to Champ, the one true mascot of the Dallas Mavericks. I think he’s hilarious, and I don’t know why. Maybe it’s his wild mane or his exasperated expression. Either way, he brings me joy, and that’s all we can ask for in a mascot.

22. Southpaw — Chicago White Sox (MLB)

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports Southpaw of the Chicago White Sox.

Southpaw is a “big fuzzy green dude that loves the Chicago White Sox,” according to his MLB bio. Like his squad, Southpaw is a man of the South Side of Chicago, and he derives his name from the area as well as the fact that he’s a lefty. He’s cute and has a creative backstory. What more can White Sox fans possibly want?

21. Rumble the Bison — Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA)

REUTERS/Bill Waugh Rumble the Bison of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

If you squint a little, Rumble really looks like a bison. Yet the Oklahoma City Thunder mascot isn’t scary or offputting. Albeit a little hairy, Rumble represents a bison from a long-told Native American tale who was given superpowers from the god of Thunder after helping his friends escape a storm. He roamed the hills of Oklahoma alone, the tale goes until a group of men “who carried similar powers” arrived in Oklahoma City in 2009. I’m giving him high marks for having such a heartwarming backstory.

20. Billy the Marlin — Miami Marlins (MLB)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports Billy the Marlin of the Miami Marlins.

Billy is adorable. He makes perfect sense. He’s unique. He’s doing his best on land. High marks for Billy.

19. Sparky the Dragon — New York Islanders (NHL)

Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Sparky the Dragon of the New York Islanders.

I don’t fully understand how a dragon washed up on the shores of Long Island, but somehow, Sparky is making it work.

18. Victor E. Green — Dallas Stars (NHL)

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth Victor E. Green of the Dallas Stars.

This guy rocks. He’s fuzzy, he’s a man of the people, and he’s extremely passionate about his Dallas Stars. In fact, he can often be spotted in the background of professional photos reacting emphatically to what’s happening on the ice. Sure, no one knows what he is or where he came from (aside from “galaxy far, far away,” per the Stars’ website), but that’s part of his allure.

17. Youppi! — Montreal Canadiens (NHL)

Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports Youppi! of the Montreal Canadiens (NHL).

Youppi! rocks. His name means “Yippee!” in French and he literally wears an exclamation point on his back instead of a number. We love the enthusiasm. Youppi!’s roots are in baseball, but he transferred his allegiances to the Canadiens after the Montreal Expos moved to Washington D.C. in 2004. I have no idea what he is, but I know for certain that he is mon amour.

16. Lou Seal — San Francisco Giants (MLB)

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Lou Seal of the San Francisco Giants.

He’s cute and one-of-a-kind and his glasses are adorable. But best of all, his name reminds me of the iconic bit from “Arrested Development.”

15. Hugo the Hornet — Charlotte Hornets (NBA)

AP Photo/Bob Leverone Hugo the Hornet of the Charlotte Hornets.

I like Hugo. I like his name, I like his colour scheme, I like his simple face, and I like his disposition. I don’t really have any good reason for ranking him this high, but here he is. Deal with it.

14. Sabretooth — Buffalo Sabres (NHL)

Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images Sabretooth of the Buffalo Sabres.

No braces, no problem. Sabretooth – the orange-furred mascot of the Buffalo Sabres – has a goofy look to him, but as an anthropomorphic saber-toothed tiger, he perfectly represents his team and the icy-cold winters of Buffalo, New York.

13. Slider — Cleveland Indians (MLB)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Slider of the Cleveland Indians.

It’s unclear what Slider is, but this pink-furred, yellow-nosed delight is all the rage in Cleveland. He normally keeps out of trouble, but he took a legendary tumble out of the stands during the 1995 ALCS and tore both his MCL and ACL. Mascotting is no joke, folks.

12. G-Wiz — Washington Wizards (NBA)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports G-Wiz of the Washington Wizards.

I just want to boop his nose and give him a hug. Is that so much to ask?

11. ThunderBug — Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL)

AP Photo/Chris O’Meara ThunderBug of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He’s unique, he’s fuzzy, and he’s got eyes that stare straight into your soul. One time he gave the forecast for a local news channel. ThunderBug boasts that his favourite movie is “A Bug’s Life” and that his favourite band is The Beatles, so his brand is extremely strong and also extremely adorable. I love him.

10. Raymond — Tampa Bay Rays (MLB)

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Raymond of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Somehow, Raymond is nothing and everything all in one. According to Tampa Bay folklore, the fuzzy creature climbed out of the Gulf of Mexico and into Rays fans’ hearts back in 1998. Even though that means he’s 22 years old, Raymond doesn’t look a day younger than 75. I think he’s hilarious, and the name Raymond is *chefs kiss*.

9. Burnie — Miami Heat (NBA)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Burnie of the Miami Heat.

Once again, I have absolutely no idea what Burnie is, but I do know that he’s wonderful. He genuinely rocks the famous Miami Vice jerseys better than anyone. My only complaint about Burnie is his lack of a mouth. Oh, and, given his name, his silence in the realm of politics is deafening.

8. Dinger — Colorado Rockies (MLB)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Dinger of the Colorado Rockies.

Dinger rules, no questions asked. He’s a purple Triceratops inspired by a 7-foot-long, 1,000-pound Triceratops fossil recovered at Coors Field while the stadium was being built. There aren’t many other major-league dinos in circulation, which is cool. Plus the name Dinger – slang for a home run – is perfect for a mascot living in the Mile High City, where the altitude helps baseballs soar further than parks that are closer to sea level.

7. Iceburgh — Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Iceburgh of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Look at this guy! What a goof! He’s a silly-looking penguin with an extremely punny name and a darling disposition. He’s even a movie star; he was in “Sudden Death” with Jean Claude Van Damme back in 1995.

6. Blue — Indianapolis Colts (NFL)

Joe Robbins/Getty Images Blue of the Indianapolis Colts.

Blue is a colt, apparently, but in reality, he looks like a goofy, fuzzy dude. He’s got quite a jovial spirit and a penchant for changing colour when the team is celebrating a special occasion, like pink for breast cancer awareness or army green and camo for military appreciation. Top marks for Blue.

5. Blooper — Atlanta Braves (MLB)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Blooper of the Atlanta Braves.

Everything about Blooper is perfect. His name encapsulates exactly what a mascot should be. His ears, nose, eyes, and tuft of red hair poking out from under his cap are all flawlessly goofy. Plus, when he (or someone else) boops his nose, his ears pop out like a real-life cartoon. I love him.

4. Jaxson de Ville — Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Jaxson de Ville of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Are you kidding me?! This is the coolest cat I’ve ever seen. The sun never sets on a bada–, unless, of course, he represents a rather pitiful team like the Jacksonville Jaguars.

3. Stuff the Magic Dragon — Orlando Magic (NBA)

AP Photo/David Zalubowski Stuff the Magic Dragon of the Orlando Magic.

Stuff the Magic Dragon undoubtedly ranks among the mascot elite. His name is a hilarious play on the song “Puff the Magic Dragon” and the act of blocking – or stuffing – a shot in basketball. He is adorable, fantastical, and exciting. He is everything a mascot should be and more, and I would give him a kidney if he needed one.

2. Phillie Phanatic — Philadelphia Phillies (MLB)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports The Phillie Phanatic of the Philadelphia Phillies.

I don’t know what type of creature the Phillie Phanatic was meant to be at his inception (birth?), but I know he has become an absolute legend. The Phanatic may be the most recognisable mascot in all of sports, and there’s no question that he’s one of the most loveable. There must be something in the “wooder” over in the City of Brotherly Love because their mascots are the best in the business.

1. Gritty — Philadelphia Flyers (NHL)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports Gritty of the Philadelphia Flyers.

This was never a fair fight, and we all knew it. What is Gritty, you ask? Gritty is an orange-furred, googly-eyed, hot dog-loving ice monster who emerged from the depths of Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Centre and captured the hearts of, well, everyone. A bona fide celebrity, a non-binary, leftist icon, a hilarious clutz, and, frankly, the best among us, Gritty defied the odds to become the most beloved mascot on the planet since he hit the scene in 2018. We have no choice but to stan.

