RANKED: The top 10 hottest YouTube videos of the year

Google just released its list of the top 10 trending YouTube videos of 2015, highlighting the clips that got the most views, shares, comments, and likes.

The ranked selection spans from TV show clips to well-thought out pranks.

Check out how many you’ve seen, and which one claimed the top spot as hottest video of the year:

10. Watching Obama read mean tweets directed at him on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' will make you cringe and giggle simultaneously. 9. You wouldn't expect a city police department to go viral for something as universally relatable as belting Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' in that car, but even the pop star herself responded to the 'DashCam confessional' video from the Dover, Maryland PD. 8. TV show 'Britain's Got Talent' makes the cut for the second consecutive year, this time with Calum Scott's slowed-down rendition of Robyn's 'Dancing On My Own.' 7. YouTube sensations The Slow Mo Guys put a 6-foot man into a giant 6-foot water balloon. Yes, it was as weird and wonderful as it sounds. 6. Beliebers swooned over this video of Justin crooning to his hits with James Corden from 'The Late Late Show.' 5. Will Ferrell lip-syncing Beyonce's 'Drunk in Love,' was a sight so perfect that this clip from 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon accrued more than 50 million views. 4. This #LoveHasNoLabels video made people think about the snap judgements they may make based on someone's race, age, gender, religion, sexuality, or disability. 3. Imagine coming home to find your house filled to the brim with plastic ball-pit balls. YouTube prankster Roman Atwood made that wonderous surprise a reality for his wife. 2. This Clash of Clans commercial starring Liam Neeson aired during the Super Bowl, but it kept people buzzing (and watching) for quite some time afterwards. 1. Four-year-old Heaven King mastered the whip/nae nae better than anyone else on the internet. Silentó -- who performs the song 'Watch Me' -- actually had King cameo in his official video

