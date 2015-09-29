RANKED: The strongest militaries in the world

The US is the world’s undisputed leader in terms of military strength.

That is according to a ranking published in a Credit Suisse report on globalization.

Russia ranks second, narrowly ahead of China. Japan and India round out the top five. Canada ranks 20.

The report said:

“Our analysis reveals the military superiority of the United States in conventional war capabilities compared to its close rivals. Its fleet of 13,900 aircraft, 920 attack helicopters, 20 aircraft carriers and 72 submarines far outweighs the military might of any of its close rivals and so does its defence spending worth USD 610 bn in 2014, which is far more than the combined military expenditures of the next nine countries in our index. “In reality, in today’s nuclear era, conventional forces are not the only indicator of military strength. Russia and the United States account for more than 90% of global inventories of nuclear weapons according to data provided by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s (SIPRI) Yearbook 2015.”

Credit Suisse Military Strength Indicator

