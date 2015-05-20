RANKED: The hottest US pre-IPO ad tech startups of 2015

LinkedIn/Tomer Bar Zeev Tomer Bar Zeev, co-founder and CEO of IronSource.

The majority of ad tech companies on the public markets may have fared badly in recent months, but behind the scenes there are some seriously interesting pre-IPO ad tech startups

This ranking looks at the hotter companies subject to IPO (or at least big exit deal) rumours right now. Our data comes from CrunchBase, LinkedIn, our own reporting, and that of other business publications. We’ve tried to rank them by revenues, but have also taken into account headcounts, venture funding, and recent news and whispers.

See our methodology at the end.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.