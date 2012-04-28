The Highest-Paid Interns In Technology [RANKED]

Photo: Flickr / Marcin Wichary
Pay shouldn’t really matter when you’re looking for an internship for this upcoming summer — you want the best experience.But it’s really not surprising that some of the most popular software companies among young engineers and developers also pay the best, according to salary data we pulled from GlassDoor.
We’ve assembled a list of the tech companies that pay their software engineering and development interns the best.
Also not surprising: some of these companies aren’t attracting fresh talent right out of college at the level Google does because their pay is terrible by comparison.
(Apple has an excuse to pay less than the rest of the companies because its products are beloved by the industry.)
One note on the calculations: some of the salaries are listed in hours, so we are just assuming a 40-hour work week. We know this isn’t always the case, but it’s the rough assumption we are sticking with.
Monthly salary: $3,803
Bummer for Cisco Systems here, but really no surprise -- not too many engineers would willingly want to work at a hardware-specific company that doesn't rhyme with Snapple.
Monthly salary: $4,072
IBM also has a really cool research division -- so we'll cut them a break if they let their interns take a look inside while they are working in Armonk over the summer.
Monthly salary: $4,892
Seriously, Jeff Weiner? You have one of the hottest technology companies in the world, and you aren't paying your interns anywhere close to a company like Google or Facebook.
Monthly salary: $5,080
Even Larry Ellison is paying his interns more than LinkedIn does. But still, his salaries aren't competing with some of the biggest draws for fresh talent out of college.
Monthly salary: $5,510
You pretty much have to give Apple a pass on this one. Who wouldn't want to work at a company whose products are literally changing the world?
Monthly salary: $5,561
Now we're getting within shouting distance of the highest-paying tech company. Amazon has to hire engineers to keep its site up and running briskly -- literally every second matters.
Monthly salary: $5,612
For as much as we hear that people don't like working at Zynga, the pay appears to be pretty good.
Monthly salary: $5,708
A lot of tech companies in Silicon Valley use Microsoft as a pool for potential candidates. No surprise that Microsoft is able to attract intern talent with the pedigree and the big salary to match it.
Monthly salary: $6,035
Since Yahoo is in the midst of a lot of layoffs, they'll have to bring out the checkbook if they want to attract some real talent to the company. It looks like they are doing just that.
Monthly salary: $6,229
Like Apple, Facebook is building a product that is literally changing the way the world works. Unlike Apple, Facebook pays extremely well.
Monthly salary: $6,539
Surprise! Still one company to go, and it turns out Twitter pays its software engineering interns extremely well.
It also conveniently has a product that is, again, literally changing the way the world works.
Monthly salary: $6,874
This was pretty much expected. Google puts its engineers and developers ahead of everyone else in the company, and interns are no exception. If you want to make a ton of money this summer, go work for Google.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.