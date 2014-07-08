Everyone Is Passing Around This Chart Showing How Much The Great Investors Have Beat The Market

This chart plotting the greatest investors of all time based on their returns compared to the S&P 500 over time is getting passed around all over finance twitter.

Investors listed range from people still in the game, like David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital, to legends who are no longer with us, like Walter Schloss and Benjamin Graham. UK publisher Harriman House made the chart.

What instantly jumps out is that there are a lot of people who have beat the market big time over the course of a few years. But there aren’t many people with a track record of beating the market over the course of decades. Both Soros and Buffett stand out as guys who crushed the market over many years.

Check it out below, via @PlanMaestro and @RichardBeddard:

