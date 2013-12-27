RANKED: The 11 Best New Logos In Tech

Snapchat/Google Play Notice anything different about Snapchat’s new logo?

It’s interesting how much or how little a company’s logo can tell you about the company itself.

In tech, a tiny app logo is often the first and only exposure millions of users will have to your company. Think how they look scrolling by in Google Play or the App Store.

And then there is Apple. Its early multicolored logo set the tone for how people felt about the company: it was whimsical and approachable, just like the Mac’s graphical user interface.

The flat, monochrome Apple logo of today also reflects the values that we associate with the company, simple but sophisticated: it’s trimmed down to the bare essentials while still retaining its form, like the incremental updates we see to the company’s gadgets each year (at least, that’s how Apple would like us to see them).

That’s why it was amazing to see so many companies change their logos this year. From startups to the biggest players in the tech industry, a number of companies have altered the very image that most people associate with them in their minds. Sometimes such changes are a mistake, while others can change how people see a company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.