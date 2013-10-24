RANKED: The 11 Best New Logos In Tech

It’s interesting how much or how little a company’s logo can tell you about the company itself.
In tech, a tiny app logo is often the first and only exposure millions of users will have to your company. Think how they look scrolling by in Google Play or the App Store.
And then there is Apple. Its early multicolored logo set the tone for how people felt about the company: it was whimsical and approachable, just like the Mac’s graphical user interface.
The flat, monochrome Apple logo of today also reflects the values that we associate with the company, simple but sophisticated: it’s trimmed down to the bare essentials while still retaining its form, like the incremental updates we see to the company’s gadgets each year (at least, that’s how Apple would like us to see them).
That’s why it was amazing to see so many companies change their logos this year. From startups to the biggest players in the tech industry, a number of companies have altered the very image that most people associate with them in their minds. Sometimes such changes are a mistake, while others can change how people see a company.
11. Google has demonstrated an across-the-board improvement in the design of its apps and services over the last few years. Their new logo reflects that, as it is simpler yet seems more professional than the one it replaces.
10. Yahoo is going through a vastly transformative period under the leadership of Marissa Mayer. As part of that change, the company unveiled an intriguing (if polarising) new logo that feels both eccentric (differently sized 'O's!) and engineered.
9. While not a major change, removing the 'gloss' effect and changing the font ever-so-slightly made Facebook's logo cleaner than ever.
8. Following the simplification trend in the tech industry, Mozilla's new Firefox logo retains the same overall form but strips out unnecessary details. Overall, it's a big improvement (the fox's arm no longer sticks out of its chest!)
7. YouTube has moved from a place to host videos for your friends to the place where video content of all forms can be hosted and distributed to gadgets of seemingly endless forms. Its new logo emphasises the play button over the screen itself -- showing the importance of content over medium.
6. The changes made to Dropbox's logo every few years are a reflection of the company itself: while the form of the box hasn't changed, it has become more bold concurrently with the company's overall strategy and role in the industry becoming more clear.
5. TechCrunch's recent redesign brought with it a new logo. Based on the same 'TC' as before, it stripped the 'pixelation' out of the letters. A welcome change, considering most thought they looked like the blocky characters in the indie-hit video game 'Minecraft.'
4. SpoonRocket's new logo is simple, yet sophisticated. It does a far better job of expressing the company's service and values than the previous one (linked to below).
3. BloomThat is 'Uber for flowers.' Its logo does a great job of expressing its product and service -- they get classy flowers to you quickly.
2. The removal of the silly face from the ghost in Snapchat's logo retains the ghost-like functionality of the app (when messages delete themselves, it's like they were never really there) while expressing that the app is for more than sending trivial picture of goofy faces.
1. When most people think of Bitcoin, hackers and online drug dealing come to mind. Buttercoin is a startup trying to make it easier for everyone to use Bitcoin, and its logo does a fantastic job of tearing away some of the negative imagery associated with its business.
