RANKED: The 50 US State Economies From Worst To Best

The U.S. economy is in pretty good shape. GDP is growing, unemployment is falling, and we’re seeing signs that wages may be on the rise.

However, the U.S. economic story is actually just an aggregation of 50 economic stories.

Previously, Business Insider examined ranked every state by how quickly the economies were growing. This time around, we calculated which states had the best economies outright.

We ranked each state on seven economic measures: the July unemployment rate; the change in non-farm payroll jobs from June to July 2014; the 2013 GDP per capita; the 2012 per capita consumption; the 2013 average annual wage; the 2013 exports per capita; and the 2012 government expenditures.

