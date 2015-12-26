RANKED: The 50 most successful movies of 2015

Hundreds of movies come out every year, but only a fraction become hits. Business Insider decided to rank the most successful movies of 2015 based on global box office performance, critics reviews, and fan ratings.
We started with a group of the 150 highest-grossing films of the past year through the weekend ending Dec. 20 — culled from Box Office Mojo — and then subtracted their production budget to arrive at a box office profit figure. We also compiled critic ratings from review aggregator Metacritic (scale: 0-100) and fan ratings from IMDB (scale: 0-10). We combined these three metrics by taking their geometric mean and ranking the movies based on that composite score. We included some films on our list that technically opened in 2014, as their wide-release box office run took place primarily in 2015.
Our top 50 grossed a combined $19 billion worldwide at the box office. Many were reboots or extensions of a franchise, including Vin Diesel’s action blockbuster “Furious 7,” which claimed the top spot thanks to strong reviews from fans and critics as well as an expectations-shattering $1.3 billion box-office profit worldwide.
With only one weekend under its belt, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” vaulted to No. 9 after a record-breaking $529 million opening weekend; it will likely ascend higher in the final days of 2015.
Read on to see the 50 most successful films of 2015.
Global box office sales: $61.6M
Production budget: $11M
Box office profit: $50.6M
Critic rating: 51
Fan rating: 7.3
In 'Woman in Gold,' Helen Mirren plays a World War II survivor trying to reclaim her family's possessions that were stolen by the Nazis -- including a valuable painting -- with Ryan Reynolds serving as her lawyer. Critics were lukewarm about the treatment of this true-to-life tale, but audiences were more forgiving.
Global box office sales: $94.6M
Production budget: $53M
Box office profit: $41.6M
Critic rating: 68
Fan rating: 7.2
Detailing the rise of notorious Boston mobster Whitey Bulger, 'Black Mass' earned approval as one of the best gangster movies in years. And after a string of curious, underwhelming film decisions, Johnny Depp is once again in prime form in the lead role as the kingpin.
Global box office sales: $43.9M
Production budget: $5M
Box office profit: $38.9M
Critic rating: 72
Fan rating: 7.5
Still among the best actors in the business, Julianne Moore proves it once again in 'Still Alice,' in which she plays a Columbia University linguistics professor stricken by early-onset Alzheimer's. Released in time for the 2015 award season, Moore won both an Academy Award (she had been nominated three times previously) and a Golden Globe award for best actress, likely helping the film secure a nice profit at the box office during its wide release this year.
Global box office sales: $62.9M
Production budget: $1M
Box office profit: $61.9M
Critic rating: 59
Fan rating: 5.8
'Unfriended' is a fresh, Internet-savvy take on the teen horror genre. The chat-room account of a girl who was bullied into committing suicide comes to life, and a group of classmates becomes the target of a revenge plot. A shoe-string budget made this slasher flick a huge success.
Global box office sales: $243.8M
Production budget: $88M
Box office profit: $155.8M
Critic rating: 27
Fan rating: 5.7
Space invaders channel classic video game characters in 'Pixels,' a schlocky mess that pleased droves of children but few others. Adam Sandler and Kevin James continue to shine cinematic turds into diamonds for studios.
Global box office sales: $117.9M
Production budget: $58M
Box office profit: $59.9M
Critic rating: 59
Fan rating: 6.7
One of the best-selling book franchises of all time -- 400 million copies sold since it all began 23 years ago -- R.L Stine's spooky 'Goosebumps' series comes to life in this family friendly, comedy-tinged horror flick.
Global box office sales: $145.3M
Production budget: $99M
Box office profit: $46.3M
Critic rating: 67
Fan rating: 7.8
Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of Charles Schulz's gang get the 3D animation treatment in 'The Peanuts Movie,' earning a warm reception critically and commercially.
Global box office sales: $86M
Production budget: $10M
Box office profit: $76M
Critic rating: 51
Fan rating: 6.6
Easily the second-best film of the two 'Marigold Hotel' dramedies -- according to the box office, critics, and fans -- this sequel offers few surprises or original developments. But a cast flush with acting legends, including Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Bill Nighy, and Tom Wilkinson, make 'The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' an enjoyable victory lap for fans of the 2012 original.
Global box office sales: $91.6M
Production budget: $30M
Box office profit: $61.6M
Critic rating: 57
Fan rating: 7.5
Though 'Southpaw' doesn't tread much new territory in the overcrowded boxing-drama category, Jake Gyllenhaal impresses as a struggling fighter seeking redemption, and audiences were captivated by the entertaining, emotional narrative.
Global box office sales: $85.5M
Production budget: $12M
Box office profit: $73.5M
Critic rating: 56
Fan rating: 6.5
The second filmed adapted from John Green's popular catalogue of edgy teen lit wasn't as celebrated as 2014 tear jerker 'The Fault in Our Stars' nor as lucrative (his first film grossed more than $300M). But the rising tide for young-adult fiction lifts all ships, and led by fresh face Cara Delevingne, 'Paper Towns' was still a box-office winner.
Global box office sales: $59M
Production budget: $5M
Box office profit: $54M
Critic rating: 77
Fan rating: 7.2
One of the year's best thrillers finds Jason Bateman trying to outrun his past after an old acquaintance reappears in his life with mysterious and potentially threatening intentions. The biggest winner: first-time director Joel Edgerton, who also wrote, produced, and starred in 'The Gift' alongside Bateman and Rebecca Hall, earning praise from critics and fans.
Global box office sales: $97.1M
Production budget: $5M
Box office profit: $92.1M
Critic rating: 55
Fan rating: 6.4
A routine trip to visit the grandparents turns horrifying for two siblings who discover the elderly couple's disturbing secret. Reviews for 'The Visit' were mixed, but that's a significant improvement for M. Night Shyamalan, who's rebounding from a lengthy string of flops.
Global box office sales: $80.3M
Production budget: $30M
Box office profit: $50.3M
Critic rating: 81
Fan rating: 8.0
This drug-war thriller set on the US-Mexico border garnered rave reviews for its cinematography and strong lead performances by Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio del Toro. But 'Sicario' is on the outside looking in for the 2016 awards circuit.
Global box office sales: $112.8M
Production budget: $10M
Box office profit: $102.8M
Critic rating: 52
Fan rating: 6.2
The third installation in this horror franchise is a prequel to the original 2011 'Insidious' film. It still packs in plenty of supernatural scares, and even though it didn't pack theatres quite as well as 'Insidious Chapter 2,' a slim budget made for a handsome profit.
Global box office sales: $83.5
Production budget: $25M
Box office profit: $58.5M
Critic rating: 81
Fan rating: 7.4
From the makers of 'Wallace and Gromit' comes 'Shaun the Sheep Movie,' a family friendly, stop-motion animation jaunt featuring a farm animal that wants a vacation from his day job to go on an adventure -- who can't relate? Despite almost no dialogue, children and adults each found it witty, warm, and contagious.
Global box office sales: $122.5M
Production budget: $14.8M
Box office profit: $107.7M
Critic rating: 60
Fan rating: 5.7
It couldn't capture the magic of the 2012 original -- which raked in $167 million at the box office -- but Channing Tatum and his merry band of scantily clad dancers still found all-around success in this road-trip themed sequel.
Global box office sales: $159M
Production budget: $50.1M
Box office profit: $108.9M
Critic rating: 56
Fan rating: 6.6
A professional con man (Will Smith) has his life upturned when an old flame (Margot Robbie) reappears. 'Focus' gets by on star power, but the caper flick's disjointed structure and lack of depth kept it from stealing any major accolades.
Global box office sales: $95.5M
Production budget: $35M
Box office profit: $60.5M
Critic rating: 82
Fan rating: 8.5
The 'Rocky' franchise gets a fresh reboot with 'Creed,' which finds Adonis Johnson, the illegitimate son of the late-Apollo Creed, seeking help from his father's one-time opponent and friend Rocky Balboa -- now a weary, battle-scarred barkeep idling away the twilight of his life. The seventh in this classic boxing series features stellar performances from lead Michael B. Jordan ('Fruitvale Station') and Sylvester Stallone, who's earned a Golden Globe nomination and some Oscar buzz.
Global box office sales: $326.5M
Production budget: $48M
Box office profit: $278.5M
Critic rating: 26
Fan rating: 6.0
Liam Neeson's 'particular set of skills' may be a meme and a punch line at this point, but so long as his character Bryan Mills is on the rampage audiences appear willing to indulge. Critics are fortunate the vengeful Mills is pure fiction, as the reviews for 'Taken 3' were savage: This was the lowest-rated movie to make our list.
Global box office sales: $215.9M
Production budget: $68M
Box office profit: $147.9M
Critic rating: 48
Fan rating: 6.5
Seth MacFarlane and Mark Wahlberg team up for more crude jokes as the foul-mouthed stuffed bear endeavours to prove his humanity in a court of law -- all so he can have a baby with his new wife Tami-Lynn. Like most sequels, 'Ted 2' couldn't top the original, but it still performed well at the box office.
Global box office sales: $297.3M
Production budget: $110M
Box office profit: $187.3M
Critic rating: 42
Fan rating: 6.3
Yet another dystopian, young-adult action sequel that left critics feeling flat. But if 'Insurgent' and its cohorts keep generating blockbuster results, don't expect the trend to abate any time soon.
Global box office sales: $139.5M
Production budget: $35M
Box office profit: $104.5M
Critic rating: 75
Fan rating: 6.5
The breakout comedy star of 2015, Amy Schumer plays a journalist prone to flings and allergic to commitment -- until she starts to fall for one of her story subjects (played by Bill Hader). LeBron James showed budding potential in his cameo supporting role in 'Trainwreck.'
Global box office sales: $130.1M
Production budget: $40M
Box office profit: $90.1M
Critic rating: 81
Fan rating: 7.9
Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks team up once again in this Cold War thriller, which features Hanks as a lawyer with the unenviable task of defending a captured Russian spy in court. Mark Rylance is getting awards consideration for his portrayal in a supporting role of the accused Russian spy, including a Golden Globe nomination.
Global box office sales: $192.8M
Production budget: $35M
Box office profit: $157.8M
Critic rating: 51
Fan rating: 7.4
Fans fell for 'The Intern,' an unorthodox dramedy that stars Robert de Niro as a retired, widowed businessman who heads back into the workforce at age 70 to intern for a young fashion website founder played by Anne Hathaway. As he gains the respect of Hathaway's character and their (platonic) relationship blossoms, the geriatric but polished new employee serves as a foil to the unrefined men of Hathaway's generation and becomes her rock of stability -- for both work and life advice.
Global box office sales: $202.4M
Production budget: $55M
Box office profit: $147.4M
Critic rating: 64
Fan rating: 7.2
This thriller -- based on true-life events from the mid-1990s -- tracks multiple teams who dared to ascend the world's tallest mountain and encountered an overwhelming blizzard, turning an ambitious journey into a battle against death. Stunning scenery and cinematography coupled with a star-studded cast earned 'Everest' generally positive marks from fans and critics alike.
Global box office sales: $312M
Production budget: $61M
Box office profit: $251M
Critic rating: 43
Fan rating: 6.5
Critics weren't fond of this action-packed, post-apocalyptic sequel, but buy-in from the sci-fi and young adult fan clubs pushed 'Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials' to a strong performance in theatres.
Global box office sales: $440.6M
Production budget: $155M
Box office profit: $285.6M
Critic rating: 38
Fan rating: 6.6
The fifth film in the 'Terminator' franchise initially seemed doomed: Critics hated it, and it grossed a sub-par $27M its opening weekend and never reached $100M in its US run. But as the movie rolled out overseas its fortunes changed -- especially in China, where it pulled in $113M. The franchise will be back in 2017 and 2018 with two more sequels.
Global box office sales: $235.7M
Production budget: $65M
Box office profit: $170.7M
Critic rating: 75
Fan rating: 7.1
Melissa McCarthy teams up with Rose Byrne, Jude Law, and Jason Statham in this comedy espionage spoof, which delighted both fans and critics on its way to becoming a summer hit.
Global box office sales: $386M
Production budget: $135M
Box office profit: $251M
Critic rating: 55
Fan rating: 6.7
A goofy outcast alien befriends a young girl, and the pair embark on a life-changing journey. DreamWorks still can't keep pace with Pixar in the animated movie game, but 'Home,' which features Rihanna in a lead role, managed to entertain enough children to mint a significant box office haul.
Global box office sales: $323.4M
Production budget: $74M
Box office profit: $249.4M
Critic rating: 62
Fan rating: 6.1
Spongebob and his acquatic compatriots do battle above water with a nefarious pirate who's stolen a secret recipe. The movie's 3D animation and wild humour were enough to keep fans and critics engaged, earning mostly positive marks.
Global box office sales: $473.8M
Production budget: $110M
Box office profit: $363.8M
Critic rating: 43
Fan rating: 6.1
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson continues his Hollywood takeover in this summer blockbuster, which used dazzling special effects to deliver nearly $500M in global box office sales. But the story, which finds Johnson on a mission to save his daughter after a devastating earthquake ravages California, was considered a disaster of its own to many viewers and critics.
Global box office sales: $570.5M
Production budget: $40M
Box office profit: $530.5M
Critic rating: 46
Fan rating: 4.1
Based on the best-selling romance novel franchise, 'Fifty Shades of Grey' dominated the box office, but it felt like torture to critics and fans who were trapped watching it in theatres. The sequel, 'Fifty Shades of Black,' is set to open in January to the delight of masochists everywhere.
Global box office sales: $200.4M
Production budget: $28M
Box office profit: $172.4M
Critic rating: 72
Fan rating: 8.1
A viral marketing campaign helped 'Straight Outta Compton' crush box office expectations, but the biopic's retelling of rap supergroup N.W.A.'s rise was also slammed by some for glossing over Dr. Dre's past mistreatment and violence toward women. It nonetheless went on to become the highest-grossing film by an African-American director and has spawned a sequel that will highlight the careers of Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur.
Global box office sales: $287.1M
Production budget: $29M
Box office profit: $258.1M
Critic rating: 63
Fan rating: 6.6
The Anna Kendrick-led ragtag a cappella troupe is back, but this time they're gunning for an international tournament that no American team has ever won. Though it didn't quite live up to the original's campy, pun-laden fun, 'Pitch Perfect 2' far exceeded it at the box office, earning more than twice as much wordwide. A third instalment is expected to hit theatres in the summer of 2017.
Global box office sales: $259.5M
Production budget: $55M
Box office profit: $204.5M
Critic rating: 77
Fan rating: 7.2
A revival of the children's book series of the same name, 'Paddington' follows a chaos-prone Peruvian bear who tries to make a new life in London while avoiding the clutches of a conniving taxidermist. Critics and fans adored the family-friendly flick, making it an unexpected hit.
Global box office sales: $449.1M
Production budget: $80M
Box office profit: $369.1M
Critic rating: 44
Fan rating: 6.9
Spearheaded by Adam Sandler -- who wrote and starred as Dracula in this animated feature -- critics loathed 'Hotel Transylvania 2' about as much as the original, but that didn't stop children and they're abiding parents from helping the blockbuster surpass its predecessor at the box office. Given the strong financial performance, another sequel is unsurprisingly in the works for 2018.
Global box office sales: $414.4M
Production budget: $81M
Box office profit: $333.4M
Critic rating: 58
Fan rating: 7.8
A group of young Brits are recruited into the country's esoteric espionage organisation in 'Kingsman: The Secret Service,' and they're quickly required to ward off the world's next big existential threat. Audiences loved the comic book adaptation -- essentially 'Harry Potter with spies' according one reviewer -- but critics were ultimately divided.
Global box office sales: $375.8M
Production budget: $150M
Box office profit: $225.8M
Critic rating: 89
Fan rating: 8.2
This reboot hit the trifecta this summer: Critics and fans were each captivated by the madness and post-apocalyptic visual spectacle, and it grossed an impressive $375M worldwide. Bolstered by strong lead performances by Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, 'Mad Max: Fury Road' is in contention for best picture trophies.
Global box office sales: $518.6M
Production budget: $130M
Box office profit: $388.6M
Critic rating: 64
Fan rating: 7.5
The Marvel universe continues to expand, and fans show no sign of waning enthusiasm. 'Ant-Man' features Paul Rudd as a less traditional hero -- a burglar turned good guy with a suit that allows him to shrink in size while increasing in strength -- with equally charming results as his superhero brethren. After eclipsing $500M at the box office, a sequel is set for release in summer of 2018.
Global box office sales: $595.5M
Production budget: $160M
Box office profit: $435.5M
Critic rating: 65
Fan rating: 7.0
The finale to the 'Hunger Games' franchise based on the best-selling books finds Katniss, Peeta, and the rest of the rebels on a final mission to destroy President Snow and liberate Panem. 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2' has had the weakest box office run of the four, but it's still been good enough to make the franchise among the best-grossing of all time, with a running lifetime total of $2.9B worldwide. Lionsgate claims the series won't end here, but it may have to live without the star power of Jennifer Lawrence for any potential prequels.
Global box office sales: $542.7M
Production budget: $95M
Box office profit: $447.7M
Critic rating: 67
Fan rating: 7.1
This live-action adaptation of the classic fairy tale is just the latest of many attempts to capture the 'Cinderella' magic, but many critics found this iteration among the best to hit the big screen. Audiences agreed, helping 'Cinderella' net one of best March weekend openings ever with $70M. Expect to see many more live-action Disney adaptations in the coming years.
Global box office sales: $529M
Production budget: $200M
Box office profit: $329M
Critic rating: 81
Fan rating: 8.8
The seventh feature film of the Star Wars saga has become an instant blockbuster after an opening weekend of $247M in the US and $529M worldwide, breaking the opening weekend US and wordwide box office records of $208M and $524M set just this summer by 'Jurassic World.' But unlike episodes one through three, which were also box office hits, 'The Force Awakens' has wowed both critics and audiences, harkening back to the original Star Wars trilogy that changed the movie industry and spanned multiple generations of fans.
Though it currently ranks ninth on our list, the last 10 days of the year will significantly boost the film's box office totals and could push it even closer toward the top of the movie class of 2015.
Global box office sales: $836.1M
Production budget: $245M
Box office profit: $591.1M
Critic rating: 60
Fan rating: 7.1
Though it couldn't top 'Skyfall,' the latest -- and potentially last -- Daniel Craig-led James Bond film ranks as the second-highest grossing in the series. 'Spectre' doesn't divert much from the traditional Bond formula, but audiences were nonetheless pleased overall. 'Pleased' may understate studio Columbia Pictures' reaction: Since Craig took over as the womanizing, Martini-sipping spy, the franchise has grossed more the $3B worldwide.
Global box office sales: $682.3M
Production budget: $150M
Box office profit: $532.3M
Critic rating: 75
Fan rating: 7.5
In the fifth 'Mission: Impossible' film, Tom Cruise and his spy posse face off against a competing network of special agents who are committing terrorist attacks to disrupt the world order. Though it's the highest rated in the action-thriller franchise, 'Rogue Nation' couldn't quite beat the $694M box office performance of 2011's 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.' Another sequel is already in the works.
Global box office sales: $593.8M
Production budget: $108M
Box office profit: $485.8M
Critic rating: 80
Fan rating: 8.2
Based on Andy Weir's best-selling novel of the same name, 'The Martian' features a stellar performance from Matt Damon as a botanist stranded on Mars and left for dead after a manned-mission encounters turbulence. The biggest hit of the fall season is getting best picture Oscar buzz as well as best actor consideration for Damon and best director for Ridley Scott; it has already earned Golden Globe nominations for all three categories.
Global box office sales: $1.16B
Production budget: $74M
Box office profit: $1.08B
Critic rating: 56
Fan rating: 6.5
This spinoff from the 'Despicable Me' series focuses on the yellow, gibberish-mumbling blobs that live to serve the world's villains -- in this case the first ever female super-villain, Scarlet Overkill. An undeniable hit with children as the highest-grossing animated movie of the year, 'Minions' earned a mixed reception from critics, who found it humorous but hardly compelling.
Global box office sales: $851.6M
Production budget: $175M
Box office profit: $676.6M
Critic rating: 94
Fan rating: 8.4
Pixar's latest monster hit is an engrossing and entertaining exploration of the psyche and emotional growth of adolescent Riley, who is coping with being uprooted from the Midwest to live in San Francisco. It may not have outgrossed 'Minions' at the box office, but 'Inside Out' drew unanimous rave reviews as a far more substantial, polished, and impacting work of art -- Pixar's best yet, according to some.
Global box office sales: $1.41B
Production budget: $250M
Box office profit: $1.16B
Critic rating: 66
Fan rating: 7.6
The six superheroes -- Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, The Incredible Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye -- all team up once again to save the planet from extinction, this time at the hands of Ultron. The sequel to 2012 mega-hit 'Marvel's The Avengers' -- which grossed $1.5B and earned widespread critical acclaim -- 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' proved nearly as successful as its predecessor, with some claiming it a 'masterpiece' in its own right.
Global box office sales: $1.67B
Production budget: $150M
Box office profit: $1.52B
Critic rating: 59
Fan rating: 7.1
The biggest movie of the year, 'Jurassic World' revives the Steven Spielberg classic 22 years after the original dinosaur drama captivated the world. Chris Pratt and Jessica Chastain helped the film win over audiences and many critics, who found it a thrilling, entertaining, and worthy reboot.
Until 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' stole the honour in December, 'Jurassic World' held the record for best opening weekend in US box office history with $208M. Adjusted for inflation, 'Jurassic Park' is still the bigger hit -- its $1.03B box-office run is worth $1.69B in 2015 dollars -- but this year's sequel still reigns as the highest grossing movie of 2015. Another 'Jurassic' sequel will hit theatres in 2018.
Global box office sales: $1.52B
Production budget: $190M
Box office profit: $1.33B
Critic rating: 67
Fan rating: 7.3
'Furious 7' takes top honours as the most successful film of 2015. In part an homage to fallen star Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013, the franchise's seventh film became an international phenomenon and blew away expectations, grossing more than $1B in 17 days -- faster to that milestone than any other movie in history. It also hatched a no. 1 hit song in Wiz Khalifa's anthem 'See you again.'
The tribute to Walker and a strong social media effort by the entire cast played a role in its success, but the movie's diverse cast, enthralling action sequences, and surprisingly resonant themes about family made it a delight to critics and fans alike, pushing it past the less critically acclaimed 'Jurassic World.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.