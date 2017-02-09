RANKED: These will be the 32 most powerful economies in 2030

Photo: The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

PricewaterhouseCoopers, one of the world’s largest professional-services firms, just released its predictions for the most powerful economies in the world by 2030.

The report, titled “The long view: how will the global economic order change by 2050?” ranked 32 countries by their projected global gross domestic product by purchasing power parity.

PPP is used by macroeconomists to determine the economic productivity and standards of living among countries across a certain time period.

While PwC’s findings show some of the same countries right near the top of the list in 13 years, they also have numerous economies slipping or rising massively by 2030.

Check out which countries made the list. All numbers cited in the slides are in US dollars and at constant values (for reference, the US’s current PPP is $18.562 trillion):

