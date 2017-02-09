RANKED: These will be the 32 most powerful economies in 2030

Photo: The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

PricewaterhouseCoopers, one of the world’s largest professional-services firms, just released its predictions for the most powerful economies in the world by 2030.

The report, titled “The long view: how will the global economic order change by 2050?” ranked 32 countries by their projected global gross domestic product by purchasing power parity.

PPP is used by macroeconomists to determine the economic productivity and standards of living among countries across a certain time period.

While PwC’s findings show some of the same countries right near the top of the list in 13 years, they also have numerous economies slipping or rising massively by 2030.

Check out which countries made the list. All numbers cited in the slides are in US dollars and at constant values (for reference, the US’s current PPP is $18.562 trillion):

32. Netherlands -- $1.08 trillion

Levas/Shutterstock

31. Colombia -- $1.111 trillion

Toniflap / Shutterstock.com

30. South Africa -- $1.148 trillion

Getty

29. Vietnam — $1.303 trillion

Getty

28. Bangladesh — $1.324 trillion

Getty

27. Argentina -- $1.342 trillion

Mike Stobe/ Getty Images

26. Poland — $1.505 trillion

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

25. Malaysia — $1.506 trillion

Getty

24. Philippines — $1.615 trillion

Andrey Nekrasov/ Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

23. Australia -- $1.663 trillion

Shutterstock

22. Thailand -- $1.732 trillion

Shutterstock / itman__47

21. Nigeria — $1.794 trillion

STR/ AFP/ Getty Images

20. Pakistan — $1.868 trillion

Shutterstock

19. Egypt — $2.049 trillion

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

18. Canada -- $2.141 trillion

Julian Finney/Getty Images

17. Spain — $2.159 trillion

Tim Graham/Getty Images

16. Iran — $2.354 trillion

Shutterstock

15. Italy — $2.541 trillion

Franco Origlia/Getty Images

14. South Korea -- $2.651 trillion

Creative RF / Getty Images

13. Saudi Arabia — $2.755 trillion

Salah Malkawi/ Getty Images

12. Turkey — $2.996 trillion

Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images

11. France — $3.377 trillion

Photo by Nicolas Kovarik/IP3/Getty Images

10. United Kingdom -- $3.638 trillion

Getty

9. Mexico -- $3.661 trillion

Getty

8. Brazil — $4.439 trillion

Getty

7. Germany -- $4.707 trillion

Tichr/Shutterstock

6. Russia — $4.736 trillion

Paul Kane/Getty Images

5. Indonesia -- $5.424 trillion

Getty Images/Ulet Ifansasti

4. Japan — $5.606 trillion

Kham/AFP/Getty Images

3. India — $19.511 trillion

Majid Saeedi/Getty

2. United States — $23.475 trillion

Donald Miralle/Getty Images

1. China — $38.008 trillion

iStock

