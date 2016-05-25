RANKED: These are the most popular tech companies in the Fortune 500, according to employees

The new breed of billion-dollar “unicorn” startups are popular places to work these days.

But there’s a lot of advantages to working at big, public corporations: they are less risky, have more resources, and give better liquidity options, to name a few.

For those interested in large companies, job search site Indeed.com has put together the 10 most popular tech companies to work for in the Fortune 500. It went through more than 10 million job reviews by its members to find the companies that are most highly rated on overall employee experience.

Here’s the full list:

10. EMC Kayana Szymczak/Getty Images Overall rating: 4.1 (out of 5) What it does: EMC provides the infrastructure and software for enterprise storage systems. (Note that EMC is due to be acquired by Dell in the coming months) Revenue (2015): $24.7 billion Employee review: 'EMC has been one of the most influential data storage providers for several decades and for the last 19 years I have had the honour to work there working on leading edge storage products. The pay is competitive with attractive bonus incentives and better than average benefits. The work culture at EMC is diversified and dynamic. You are challenged to be a team contributor and make a difference.' - Principal SW Engineer, Hopkinton, MA 9. Micron Technology Shutterstock Overall rating: 4.1 (out of 5) What it does: Micron builds chips for computers, servers, networking, and mobile devices. Revenue (2015): $16.2 billion Employee review: 'This was the best place I have ever worked. The daily duties varied so often it never was boring. I always felt challenged and at the end of the day I always had a sense of accomplishment. I was encouraged to continue my education, and to continue to expand my knowledge of semiconductors. I strongly recommend Micron to anyone who wants a great job with very good benefits.' - Supervisor, Boise, ID 8. Applied Materials Matt Cardy/Getty Images Overall rating: 4.1 (out of 5) What it does: Applied Materials supplies the equipment and software needed to build semiconductors, display and solar panels. Revenue (2015): $9.7 billion Employee review: 'Challenging place to work but pays well. Demanding but rewarding place to work. Very corporate environment focused on bottom line. Organization is reorganized every 6 months. I worked there for many years, and it was not uncommon for me to have 1-8 new bosses in a given year. Co-workers are well qualified and hardworking. Lots of good benefits... bonuses, 401k matching, health care, etc.' - Product Manager, San Jose, CA 7. Microsoft Joe Raedle/Getty Images Overall rating: 4.2 (out of 5) What it does: Microsoft's products range from software to hardware devices, as well as services that power some of the largest companies. Revenue (2015): $93.5 billion Employee review: 'Most Fun I have had on the job. Working for Microsoft was kind of like joining a cult. Everyone was happy, everyone loved their job and took pride in what they did. I loved being there. The management was well placed (usually), and if there were issues or complaints from anyone in the store, upper management would step in and assess. The hardest part of the job was Microsoft's very stringent standards that had to be adhered to at all times. The most enjoyable was being encouraged to play Rock Band, Halo, or Just Dance with customers.' - Inventory Control Specialist, Sarasota, FL 6. Texas Instruments Courtesy of Texas Instruments Overall rating: 4.2 (out of 5) What it does: Texas Instruments designs and manufactures semiconductors, as well as its widely-used calculators. Revenue (2015): $13.0 billion Employee review: 'I would recommend Texas Instruments as an employer to anyone who is interested in the industry and is looking for a fast paced environment. There are multitudes of opportunities within the company for high performers. Salaries are very nice along with the benefits: 401K match up to 4%, medical, dental, vision insurance, and PROFIT SHARING!!!' - Worldwide logistics & Finance Analyst, Dallas, TX 5. Intel Ethan Miller/ Getty Images Overall rating: 4.2 (out of 5) What it does: Intel is the world's largest chipmaker that makes the chips that power some of the most widely used devices and services in the world. Revenue (2015): $55.3 billion Employee review: 'I loved working at Intel. The company doesn't hover over your shoulder and the culture there allows freedom to be able to make your own decisions and not be micromanaged. Everyone is friendly and the benefits and perks are top-notch. Great retirement benefits, you get a sabbatical every certain amount of years. Telecommuting is possible and they are pretty flexible. They have great events to help employee morale and team building.' - Sr. Administrative Assistant, Folsom, CA 4. Netflix Getty Images Overall rating: 4.2 (out of 5) What it does: Netflix is one of the world's largest online video streaming companies. Revenue (2015): $6.7 billion Employee review: 'Amazing culture & values. I owe a lot of my personal and professional growth to this company. They certainly take care of their employees on the Corporate level. The dedication to excellence is apparent (they are not kidding with the pro sports team metaphor) through top down, peer-on-peer feedback. If you're looking for praise on your work, this isn't the place to work; great work is an expectation.' - Global Support Supervisor, Santa Clara, CA 3. Apple Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Overall rating: 4.3 (out of 5) What it does: Apple is best known for its iPhone devices, but it also makes other personal computing devices and online services, like Apple Music. Revenue (2015): $233 billion Employee review: 'Fun and fast, great self development, leadership opportunities. Apple really strives to develop people. I have seen countless new hires go from borderline entirely introverted in a social setting to blossoming into a whole new version of themselves after 6 months of working in Apple Retail.' - Genius, Walnut Creek, CA 2. Google Getty Images Overall rating: 4.3 (out of 5) What it does: Google, now part of Alphabet, provides the world's largest online search and advertising platform, as well as mobile and cloud computing services. Revenue (2015): $74.9 billion Employee review: 'Great Place, great people. Ample opportunity for advancement. Great learning experience for future managers and supervisors. Learn how to work in a fast paced, deadline oriented environment.' - Lead Transportation Operations and Logistics, Pittsburgh, PA 1. Salesforce Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Overall rating: 4.5 (out of 5) What it does: Salesforce makes cloud software for sales and marketing people, as well as customer service reps. Revenue (2015): $6.6 billion Employee review: 'Great place to work. Salesforce tries continuously to provide a great work environment for employees and creates a fun and engaging culture. The company is also committed to providing employees six days a year to volunteer in our communities and around the globe which makes it a very fulfilling job all around.' - Project Coordinator, San Francisco, CA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.