The 10 most patriotic states in the US, ranked

Kevin Fleming/Corbis/Getty Images A Wisconsin Fourth of July celebration.

To celebrate the Fourth of July, WalletHub ranked how patriotic all 50 states are. Here are the top 10.

The site used many metrics, such as the percentages of adults who voted in the 2016 primaries and elections, the rate of both Peace Corps and AmeriCorps volunteers, the number of military enlistees per capita, and the number of veterans per capita.

Overall, the factors came down to Civic and Military Engagement.

New Hampshire took the top spot as the most patriotic state in the nation.

Independence Day celebrations will look a bit different this year, as the coronavirus pandemic puts a damper on most large celebrations like parades.

But there are many different ways to celebrate and support your country, whether it’s through the armed services, doing your civic duty as a voter, participating in jury duty, or volunteering with local organisations – that’s how WalletHub determined the levels of patriotism in every state.

Keep scrolling to see the top 10 most patriotic states in the US, according to WalletHub.

10. South Carolina

Sean Rayford/Getty Images Nine-year-old Wyatt Stuhr waits for the start of the 16th annual Harper Street Parade on July 4, 2018, in Newberry, South Carolina.

South Carolina was ranked third overall by WalletHub for Civic Engagement, which includes things like the percentage of adults who voted in 2016, volunteer rate, jury participation, AmeriCorps volunteers, and the share of residents who participate in groups and organisations in their community.

In addition to that high ranking, South Carolina is also No. 3 for average number of military enlistees.

9. Minnesota

Marlin Levison/Star Tribune/Getty Images Fireworks display over downtown St. Paul, Minnesota.

While Minnesota has a low number of military enlistees (No. 46), the state was No. 5 for the percentage of adults who voted in 2016, had the second-highest volunteer rate, and was ranked fourth overall for Civic Engagement.

8. Wisconsin

Kevin Fleming/Corbis/Getty Images A little girl dressed in red, white, and blue rides a bicycle on the Fourth of July in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin was ranked even higher for Civic Engagement, taking the No. 2 spot. Wisconsin also ranked second for the percentage of adults who voted in 2016.

7. North Dakota

North Dakota, the site of one of the largest protests in American history, is the seventh most patriotic state, according to WalletHub. It ranked fifth overall in the Civic Engagement category.

6. Utah

George Frey/Getty Images The Mormon Building Bridges float makes it way down University Avenue as part of the Provo Freedom Festival Parade on July 4, 2018, in Provo, Utah.

WalletHub ranked Utah the No. 1 state for Civic Engagement – it has the highest volunteer rate of all 50 states, more than twice the rate of the lowest state, Florida.

5. Maryland

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post/Getty Images Gift Ajieren, 11, of Silver Spring, marches in Takoma Park’s 128th annual Independence Day Celebration on July 4, 2017, in Takoma Park, Maryland.

Maryland ranked in the middle of the pack, 25th, for Military Engagement, but sixth overall for Civic Engagement. Maryland also ranked fifth for most Peace Corps volunteers per capita.

4. Alaska

JR Ancheta/Anchorage Daily News/Tribune News Service/Getty Images Hundreds of people line the parade route at the Anchorage July 4th Celebration on July 4, 2012.

According to the WalletHub study, Alaska has the most veterans per capita of any state in the US – twice as many as the bottom state, New York – and the second highest average number of military enlistees. In fact, Alaska was ranked the No. 1 state for Military Engagement.

3. Idaho

Bill Schaefer/Getty Images A wizard named William walks across a meadow in the early morning of July 4, 2001, at the Rainbow Family Gathering in Cache Creek Meadow, Idaho.

Idaho ranked highly in both Military and Civic Engagement – the state was No. 10 and No. 8, respectively.

According to WalletHub, red (or Republican) states are on average slightly more patriotic. Idaho voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

2. Wyoming

Kevin R. Morris/Corbis/VCG/Getty Images Jessie Vierk, Miss Rodeo Wyoming, rides on a horse in the Buffalo Bill Cody Stampede Fourth of July Parade, in Cody, Wyoming.

Wyoming, another red state in the 2016 election, was ranked the No. 2 most patriotic state. It ranked at nine and seven for Military and Civic Engagement.

1. New Hampshire

Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis/Getty Images A house with an American flag in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, during the Fourth of July Parade.

New Hampshire had the fourth highest percentage of adults who voted in 2016, which makes sense, as it’s an important “battleground state,” or swing state, during election years. And though, according to WalletHub, red states are more patriotic, New Hampshire went blue in 2016.

