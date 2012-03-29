RANKED: Here Are The Top 15 Games For Your iPad

Photo: screenshot

As Apple CEO Tim Cook said when he introduced the new iPad, gaming is one of the most popular uses for the company’s tablet.



So why not pick out the best games you can get for the iPad?

If you saw our selection for the best games for your iPhone then you know we chose these games based on a certain set of criteria.

For the iPad, the games that made this list and their rank was determined by their creative gameplay experience that took advantage of the iPad’s multi-touch display in a unique and refreshing way. Graphics were taken into consideration as was the flow of the game.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.