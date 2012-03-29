RANKED: Here Are The Top 15 Games For Your iPad

Photo: screenshot
As Apple CEO Tim Cook said when he introduced the new iPad, gaming is one of the most popular uses for the company’s tablet.
So why not pick out the best games you can get for the iPad?
If you saw our selection for the best games for your iPhone then you know we chose these games based on a certain set of criteria.
For the iPad, the games that made this list and their rank was determined by their creative gameplay experience that took advantage of the iPad’s multi-touch display in a unique and refreshing way. Graphics were taken into consideration as was the flow of the game.
If there was a prize for the most unique and creative gameplay experience, Superbrothers:Sword & Sworcery would win.
This hip game combines subtle game action and adventure with stunning graphics and excellent sound as you travel through a mythical realm and solve musical mysteries.
The game may seem a little slow, but that is part of its charm. Sit back and enjoy it.
Price: $4.99
Windosill on the iPad is a stunning combination of impressive artwork and graphics. It's a great idea for a game.
Windosill relies on a player's logic to not only solve puzzles as you move through picturesque scenes but to also figure out what problem it is that you need to solve.
Do not underestimate this game, it's challenging and fun.
Price: $2.99
In MetalStorm: Wingman you are a fighter pilot working to take out enemy planes while also avoiding their attacks and making sure you don't nosedive into the water.
The gameplay takes creative advantage of the multi-touch display of the iPad and it's flexibility. Trust us, play this game.
Price: Free
Tiny Tower is a game where you construct and manage different floors to attract 'Bitizens' who live and work on them. The game is full of features that will keep you busy and having fun as you build your towers and floors.
The graphics are unique and the gameplay is a lot of fun. Following the recipe of games like the Sims games that have preceded it, there's a lot to love about Tiny Tower.
Price: Free
There's no doubt that people love Zombies and they love swords in their games. Samurai vs. Zombies defence has both. Combine that with stunning graphics and lots of fun gameplay features and this game easily makes our list.
Protect your village from hordes of zombies using your strategy and skill and you will lose hours playing this game.
Price: Free
Scribblenauts Remix is a fun and innovative approach to gaming on the iPad.
In the game you have to use your creativity to create objects to solve problems and advance your character Maxwell through each level.
Scribblenauts Remix is an impressive accomplishment on the iPad.
Price: $0.99
Scrabble, the classic game that everyone loves is one of the best remakes for the iPad.
Price: $1.99
Words with Friends is a smart take on a classic word game and that is what makes it so much fun.
The game is challenging, but the social nature of it makes you want to meet the challenge and beat it. This game will have you constantly coming back for more.
Price: Free (with ads), $2.99
The hype surrounding this game is well deserved. Draw Something is innovative and fun.
It's not packed with gameplay features, but it does take something that people love to do: draw, doodle, and sketch, and turns that into a fun guessing game.
On an iPad, you can perfect your skills even more as you take advantage of the large screen and tools like a stylus.
Price: Free (with ads), $0.99
Fruit Ninja concept is simple, and simply a lot of fun.
The game moves fast as you, a ninja, try to slice multiple pieces of fruit with your sword while at the same time making sure you don't accidentally detonate a bomb.
You will lose hours playing this game because that is what a good games cause us to do.
Price: $0.99
Temple Run is the ideal combination of skill, decision-making, great gameplay challenges, and solid graphics that makes for an excellent gaming experience on an iPad.
In this game you better prepared to quickly run, turn, slide, jump, and avoid obstacles at just the right time if you want to escape what's chasing you; and don't forget pick up coins along the way.
The run for your life game is fast-paced, addictive fun. We can't put it down.
Price: Free
Angry Birds is simply one of the best games on a mobile platform.
The strategy puzzle game where players use a slingshot to launch birds to try to knock out pigs and other animals for points and to unlock new levels does everything right. The game is smart and always innovating with new settings (Angry Birds Space) and gameplay options, and yet easy to understand and play. Most importantly, it's simple to understand and addictive once you start playing which is perfect for an iOS game.
Price: $0.99
If you think Plants vs. Zombies is a surprising choice for the #2 spot, you haven't played the game.
Plants vs. Zombies is a brilliant combination of tons of excellent gameplay features like strategy, decision-making, and multi-tasking as you try to defend your home from a zombie attack by strategically placing plants on your front lawn.
Price: $2.99
There is no competition, Infinity Blade II is simply the best gaming experience you can get on your iPad. Everything from the features and flow of the game to the graphics are brilliantly executed. If you're a fan of action role play games, you'll be obsessed with Infinity Blade II.
Price: $6.99
