I tried every tropical-inspired menu item at Chick-fil-A’s Hawaii-themed location and ranked them from worst to best

The beef and cold cheese landed Chick-fil-A’s luau burger last place in this ranking.

I hadn’t had beef from Chick-fil-A until I tried this burger because, well, the whole point of the chain’s marketing is to “Eat Mor Chikin.” So I was surprised that a beef burger was on this menu.

The luau burger comes with three pieces of bacon (which looked like one and a half full strips), a slice of Colby jack cheese, and a grilled pineapple disk. The beef patty I got was scalloped around the edges and looked like a flower.

After taking a bite, I immediately noticed that the meat was not up to par, quality-wise, with the chain’s chicken. It felt gristly between my teeth and had some hard, tough bits throughout.

I was also disappointed that the cheese wasn’t melted on my burger even a little bit. It was cold and seemed to be disconnected from the profile of the rest of the sandwich.

The pineapple, in my opinion, lends some much-needed flavor to this burger. It wasn’t too bad in terms of taste overall, but I thought the concept was confusing and not well-executed.

I think the chain should stick to making chicken, and as a customer, I’ll stick to ordering it.