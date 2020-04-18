The top 19 wide receivers in what could be a historic 2020 NFL draft class, ranked

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports // Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports The first three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft are absolutely loaded at wide receiver, with as many as six or seven possibly going in the first round.

The 2020 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23.

While the set up will be different this year, the stakes remain the same, with all 32 teams in the league hoping to find their next generation of stars.

There is an absurd amount of talent at wide receiver in this year’s draft class, with as many as seven receivers projected to go in the first round, and even more in rounds two and three.

Further down the draft board, teams will still be looking for receivers, whether as a late-round value or a future superstar in need of some development.

Below we’ve ranked the 19 most intriguing wide receiver prospects of the 2020 NFL draft class.

The 2020 NFL Draft is going to be unlike any event the league has ever hosted.

But while the broadcast and logistics of the draft are new, the stakes are the same, with all 32 teams hoping to land their next great player to help their team to a Super Bowl.

The 2020 NFL Draft class is stacked with talent at wide receiver. Over the past 10 years, six receivers have been taken in the first round of the draft just one time. This year, there could be as many as seven WRs taken on Thursday night, and plenty more will follow in the early rounds of the draft.

Take a look below at the 19 wide receivers to watch heading into the 2020 NFL draft, from future game-breakers to a few devilish slot receivers ready to wreak havoc on opposing defences.

19. Van Jefferson, Florida

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

2019 stats: 49 receptions, 657 yards, 6 touchdowns

Key expert quote: From Lance Zierlein at NFL.com: “Versatile, skilled receiver who has played all three receiver spots but is likely to do most of his damage from the slot. Jefferson has average size and won’t run away from quality man coverage, but he will separate from it with premium route-running and unique looks and angles that keep cornerbacks on their heels. He needs to prove he can deal with NFL size and strength banging on him at the catch point. Jefferson is a pro-ready receiver whose skill level and competitive nature outweigh average explosiveness and he should find quick work as a WR3/WR4.”

18. K.J. Hill, Ohio State

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

2019 stats: 57 receptions, 636 yards, 10 touchdowns

Key expert quote: From Patrick Conn at Draft Wire: “The all-time leading receiver at Ohio State, Hill is as dependable as they come. Didn’t have huge numbers for the Buckeyes but did his job and did it well. Very nuanced in his route running, very crisp. A guy who you can count on to be in his spot when the quarterback is ready to throw the ball. Very reliable hands as well. Catching outside his frame won’t be an issue.”

17. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

2019 stats: 34 receptions, 438 yards, 6 touchdowns

Key expert quote: From Joe Marino at Draft Network: “Wonderful blend of size, hands, ball skills and athleticism. Erratic quarterback play at Michigan allowed him to showcase his ability to make adjustments to off-target throws and snatch the football securely outside of his frame. Can scoop out the low throw but also work back across his momentum to pluck the football. Natural ball tracking skills.”

16. Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty

2019 stats: 79 receptions, 1,396 yards, 10 touchdowns

Key expert quote: From Walter Football: “Gandy-Golden notched 79 receptions for 1,396 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019. Team sources say they really like him, but speed concerns weigh down his drat stock. Gandy-Golden is a size mismatch weapon for the NFL. Team sources say Gandy-Golden played well at the Senior Bowl and helped himself. If he ran fast at the combine, he could have been a riser, but he put up a slow 40 time.”

15. Devin Duvernay, Texas

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2019 stats: 106 receptions, 1,386 yards, 9 touchdowns

Key expert quote: From Joe Marino at Draft Network: “Terrific speed and hands. Doesn’t drop anything and he can adjust to the football in all directions. Routinely plucks the football outside of his frame. Stocky, dense frame that makes him difficult to bring down after the catch with his naturally low centre of gravity. He’s a physical ball carrier that can make people miss in space to create post-catch. Love his ability to play through contact, bring the fight and compete like an alpha. Straight line speed should lead to vertical separation. Skill set demands volume touches in space. “

14. Tyler Johnson, Minnesota

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2019 stats: 86 receptions, 1,318 yards, 13 touchdowns

Key expert quote: From Chris Trapasso at CBS Sports: “Adored by Draft Twitter and, let’s say, apparently not so much by the league, Johnson was long a productive star at Minnesota. As a 19-year-old sophomore, Johnson recorded an elite 44.7% receiving-yard market share, an excellent figure for a 22-year-old senior, and he sustained a receiving-yard market share over 40% for the rest of his career with the Golden Gophers. Utilised both inside and out, Johnson is decently slippery against press coverage and is a sudden, make-you-miss running back once the ball is in his hands.”

13. Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

2019 stats: 71 receptions, 816 yards, 6 touchdowns

Key expert quote: From Daniel Jeremiah at NFL Network: “He’s somebody that reminds me a lot of (Chris) Godwin, the way he plays, when you watched Godwin come out of college and see what he’s been able to do at the NFL level with the Tampa Bay Bucs, but just very physical. Can play inside, can play outside. You watch the ‘Bama game and what he does on a reverse in that game to a corner should be illegal. Everybody that I’ve talked to at South Carolina, and I’ve talked to a bunch of their coaches about him, just say this kid is a pro. He trains like a pro. He handles himself like a pro. He’s been that way since he got there.”

12. Michael Pittman Jr., USC

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

2019 stats: 101 receptions, 1,275 yards, 11 touchdowns

Key expert quote: From Lance Zierlein at NFL.com: “Big, smart and reliable, Pittman falls into the “possession receiver” bin, but has top-notch ball skills that allow him to bully and best cornerbacks down the field. Improving release quickness against press will be an early focal point in an NFL camp, but his frame and physicality should create work space underneath even with close coverage. He lacks the speed and separation quickness teams covet from WR1 candidates, but he comes from NFL bloodlines and plays with a pro demeanour. He should be a productive plug-and-play talent at WR2 early in his career.”

11. Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2019 stats: 66 receptions, 1,037 yards, 13 touchdowns

Key expert quote: From Lance Zierlein at NFL.com: “The comparison to former teammate Miles Boykin is an easy one since both have elite size and explosiveness, but Claypool has a higher ceiling and is a little more pro-ready. Claypool doesn’t have shake to get much separation underneath, but he’s physical inside the route and is adept at making contested catches when needed. He has size/strength/speed to bedevil singled up cornerbacks on 50/50 deep balls.”

10. Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

2019 stats: 65 receptions, 1,192 yards, 8 touchdowns

Key expert quote: From Jacob Infante at Draft Wire: “If you’re looking for a receiver with athletic tools in this class, Aiyuk is one of the best prospects you can find. An explosive wide out with very good acceleration off the snap and once he gets the ball in his hands, Aiyuk brought an enticing dynamic of speed to Arizona State’s offence in 2019. He’s a shifty ball-carrier who can change direction easily and has plenty of spring in his step. He runs with good vision when he gets into the open field, presenting opportunities for him to exploit a defence for a big gain.”

9. KJ Hamler, Penn State

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

2019 stats: 56 receptions, 904 yards, 8 touchdowns

Key expert quote: From Lance Zierlein at NFL.com: “Explosive slot target who hits the scales as a lightweight but could have heavyweight impact on games. Hamler’s blazing speed is used solo and in route combinations to stress secondaries and create big plays. He had an alarming number of drops in 2019 and the routes are ragged, but his athleticism and separation burst on all three levels helps mitigate those concerns.”

8. Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2019 stats: 56 receptions, 764 yards, 4 touchdowns

Key expert quote: From Patrick Conn at Draft Wire: “Laviska Shenault Jr possesses good hands and can snag the ball away from his frame. He is no stranger to climbing the latter to high point the ball. What separates him from other wide receivers is his ability to have good body control when off the ground.”

7. Jalen Reagor, TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2019 stats: 43 receptions, 611 yards, 5 touchdowns

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: “Reagor is a muscled-up pass catcher with a compact frame that’s built for the NFL. His track background is apparent on tape―he’s a smooth athlete with incredible explosiveness in the short area and the top-end speed to take the top off a defence. The junior pass catcher made Bruce Feldman’s preseason “Freaks List” thanks to his incredible weight-room prowess, including a 620-pound squat, a 380-pound bench, and a 380-pound clean. For context, Saquon Barkley and his tree-trunk quads squat 650 pounds.”

6. Denzel Mims, Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2019 stats: 66 receptions, 1,020 yards, 12 touchdowns

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: “Mims lines up all over the formation; he glides off the line of scrimmage, varies his route tempo to lull defenders to sleep, and is dangerous on double-moves, selling fakes with stutter steps and head and shoulder fakes. Mims has a well-rounded skill set that combines top-tier body control, concentration, leaping ability, and a natural feel for boxing out defenders. He’s also a good blocker in the run game. He’ll need to refine his route running at the next level, but has the athletic tools to do just that.”

5. Tee Higgins, Clemson

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

2019 stats: 59 receptions, 1,167 yards, 13 touchdowns

Key expert quote: From Lance Zierlein at NFL.com: “Long, angular frame with cheat-code body control and ball skills when attacking downfield. Higgins is leggy getting off of the press, but those same leggy strides are weapons of separation that help create big plays. He’s played all three receiver spots and can be moved around to match up against cornerbacks. His size and “above the rim” talent make him a uniquely dangerous playmaker deep and in the red zone. The transition to NFL press corners will be an early challenge that could take some time to solve, but he’s an instinctive ball-winner whose traits should win out and make him a very good NFL starter.”

4. Justin Jefferson, LSU

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2019 stats: 111 receptions, 1,540 yards, 18 touchdowns

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: “Lining up primarily in the slot, Jefferson glides off the line of scrimmage and conjures images of Doug Baldwin as a route runner: He varies the pacing of his route stem, lulls defenders to sleep, and then unleashes a devastating series of crossovers and jab-step jukes to create separation and put corners in a blender.”

3. Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

2019 stats: 40 receptions, 746 yards, 7 touchdowns

Key expert quote: From Jacob Infante at Draft Wire: “Speed kills in today’s NFL, and Ruggs has that in spades. The dynamic playmaker is an athletic mismatch for just about any cornerback, and he has shown he has more tools in his skill set than the average speedy receiver. Even in a stacked receiver class like this one, Ruggs belongs firmly in first-round conversation.”

2. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

2019 stats: 77 receptions, 1,163 yards, 10 touchdowns

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: “Jeudy is a big-play creator with a long, slim frame and exceptional suddenness in all his movements. The Crimson Tide star is a crisp route runner who uses RC-car acceleration off the line to eat up cushion or force defenders to open their hips, creating early separation. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound playmaker is tough to corral after the catch, capable of changing direction on a dime and exploding past would-be tacklers with signature dead-leg-style cuts and rocker-step moves that leave defenders grasping at clouds of dust.”

1. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

2019 stats: 62 receptions, 1,327 yards, 14 touchdowns

Key expert quote: From Walter Football: “Teams consider Lamb to be a safe pick and one of the safer prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. Many see him being a DeAndre Hopkins- or Davante Adams-type receiver in the NFL. Oklahoma struggled to get Lamb as many targets in 2019 with Jalen Hurts at quarterback, but Lamb didn’t complain and was a good teammate. He also made the most of his opportunities, showing excellent route-running, good hands, size, strength, and superb run-after-the-catch skills. Lamb is not a burner, but he is quick enough to be a potential No. 1 receiver in the NFL.”

