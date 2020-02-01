I've seen every movie that has won Best Picture at the Oscars for the past decade — here are the best and worst ones

Fox Searchlight Pictures/Entertainment One Films/Summit Entertainment/ ‘Birdman,’ ’12 Years a Slave,’ and ‘The Hurt Locker’ won 13 Oscars between them.

The 10 Best Picture winners of the last decade have won 37Oscars between them.

However, the current trend of the picture-director split means that only half of these winners also won best director.

As Insider’s Entertainment Reporter and self-confessed film obsessive, I’ve watched all of the films at least once – and ranked them from worst to best below.

10. ‘Argo’ (2013)

Warner Brothers Pictures ‘Argo’ made $US232.3 million worldwide.

IMDB synopsis: “Acting under the cover of a Hollywood producer scouting a location for a science fiction film, a CIA agent launches a dangerous operation to rescue six Americans in Tehran during the U.S. hostage crisis in Iran in 1979.”

Total Oscars won: 3 – Best picture, best original screenplay, best editing.

Should it have won? No. It’s a solid enough thriller, but hardly ground-breaking. After Ben Affleck’s best director snub, Oscar voters rallied around him and gave him best picture to make up for it. “Django Unchained,” “Life of Pi,” and “Zero Dark Thirty” all could have won that year – far better films with more singular styles.

9. ‘The Hurt Locker’ (2010)

Summit Entertainment ‘The Hurt Locker’ made $US49.2 million worldwide, the least of all best picture winners this decade,

IMDB synopsis: “During the Iraq War, a sergeant recently assigned to an army bomb squad is put at odds with his squad mates due to his maverick way of handling his work.”

Total Oscars won: 6 – Best picture, best director (Kathryn Bigelow), best original screenplay, best editing, best sound mixing, best sound editing.

Should it Have Won? No. I may be biased since this is my favourite film of all time, but “Inglourious Basterds” is Quentin Tarantino’s best film, and a complete masterpiece. His movie won best supporting actor for Christoph Waltz, but Tarantino’s best film should have won original screenplay, director, and picture. There was a lot of hype around “The Hurt Locker” at the time, but that was short-term hype only. “Basterds” has been remembered ever since.

8. ‘Green Book’ (2019)

Unviersal ‘Green Book’ made $US323.5 million worldwide.

IMDB synopsis: “A working-class Italian-American bouncer becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South.”

Total Oscars won: 3 – Best picture, best supporting actor (Mahershala Ali), best original screenplay.

Should it have won? No. Although “Green Book” is a decent, sweet enough film, its’ quite manipulative in the way it delivers its message – and the fact that it was a film about racism told from the perspective of a white man did not sit well with others, including “BlacKkKlansman” director Spike Lee. That film would have been more worthy, but “A Star is Born” was the blockbuster hit of the year that critics and audiences alike loved, while “The Favourite” was probably the best piece of cinema of the year. One of those should have been the victor.

7. ‘The Shape of Water’ (2018)

Fox Searchlight ‘The Shape of Water’ made $US195.2 million worldwide.

IMDB synopsis: “At a top secret research facility in the 1960s, a lonely janitor forms a unique relationship with an amphibious creature that is being held in captivity.”

Total Oscars won: 4 – Best picture, best director (Guillermo del Toro), best original score, best production design.

Should it have won? No. “The Shape of Water” has its fan-base, but “Get Out” was the most iconic film of the year, and will be the one remembered for years to come. Jordan Peele’s film killed it at the box office, approached the theme of racism in an entirely new way, and invented a new sub-genre of horror (social-horror) that other filmmakers will try to imitate in years to come.

6. ‘The Artist’ (2012)

Warner Bros ‘The Artist’ made $US133.4 million worldwide.

IMDB synopsis: “An egomaniacal film star develops a relationship with a young dancer against the backdrop of Hollywood’s silent era.”

Total Oscars won: 5 – Best picture, best director (Michel Hazanavicius), best actor (Jean Dujardin), best original score, best costume design.

Should it have won? No. Oscar voters got swept up in the novelty and romance of “The Artist,” and they sure do love a movie about movies. But “The Descendants,” “Midnight in Paris,” and “The Help” were all films more worthy than “The Artist.” “The Help,” in particular, has remained a beloved movie today, helping to cement Viola Davis as one of the best actresses of her generation.

5: ‘Moonlight’ (2017)

A24 ‘Moonlight’ made $US65.2 million worldwide.

IMDB synopsis: “A young African-American man grapples with his identity and sexuality while experiencing the everyday struggles of childhood, adolescence, and burgeoning adulthood.”

Total Oscars won: 3 – Best picture, best supporting actor (Mahershala Ali), best original screenplay.

Should it have won? No. An excellent film, no doubt, and plenty of people and critics will defend its win ’til their deaths, but “La La Land” won six Oscars and deserved best picture. It was the juggernaut that everyone was talking about and earned a record 13 Oscar nominations. It feels strange for a film to be nominated 13 times, win six times, and not win best picture.

4. ’12 Years a Slave’ (2014)

Fox Searchlight Pictures ’12 Years a Slave’ made $US187.7 million worldwide.

IMDB synopsis: “In the antebellum United States, Solomon Northup, a free black man from upstate New York, is abducted and sold into slavery.”

Total Oscars won: 3 – Best picture, best supporting actress (Lupita Nyong’o), best adapted screenplay.

Should it have won? Yes. While “Gravity” ran it close and claimed best director with Alfonso Cuarón over Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave” was always going to win. The sprawling, emotional pain of the film was heartbreaking to watch and remains the definition of an “important film.” Thankfully, this one was expertly crafted, too.

3. ‘Spotlight’ (2016)

Open Road Films ‘Spotlight’ made $US98.3 million worldwide.

IMDB synopsis: “The true story of how the Boston Globe uncovered the massive scandal of child molestation and cover-up within the local Catholic Archdiocese, shaking the entire Catholic Church to its core.”

Total Oscars won: 2 – Best picture, best original screenplay.

Should it have won? No. “Mad Max: Fury Road” has been touted as the best film of the decade by many critics, and won six Oscars. George Miller’s film should have won, in my eyes. “Spotlight” is another “important film” and a very effective one that actually benefits from repeat viewings, but the sheer joy of “Mad Max: Fury Road” is impossible not to get swept up in. It’s one of the best cinematic experiences of the century and deserved to be hailed as best picture of the year.

2. ‘The King’s Speech’ (2011)

Momentum Pictures ‘The King’s Speech’ made $US414.2 million worldwide, the most of all best picture winners this decade.

IMDB synopsis: “The story of King George VI, his impromptu ascension to the throne of the British Empire in 1936, and the speech therapist who helped the unsure monarch overcome his stammer.”

Total Oscars won: 4 – Best picture, best director (Tom Hooper), best actor (Colin Firth), best original screenplay.

Should it have won? No. A great film, and one I have watched many times, but “The Social Network” or, more likely, “Inception” should have won. “The Social Network” launched the careers of Armie Hammer, Andrew Garfield, and Jesse Eisenberg, and showcases one of the best screenplays ever filmed (Aaron Sorkin’s work). Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan made another masterpiece (all of his films are) – “Inception” was a mind-bending blockbuster with a brain, the sort of film that redefines cinema. It won four Oscars, but should have won two more – best picture and director.

1. ‘Birdman’ (2015)

Fox Searchlight Pictures ‘Birdman’ made $US103.2 million worldwide.

IMDB synopsis: “A washed-up superhero actor attempts to revive his fading career by writing, directing, and starring in a Broadway production.”

Total Oscars won: 4 – Best picture, best director (Alejandro G. Iñárritu), best original screenplay, best cinematography.

Should it have won? Yes. There was a passionate cry for Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood” to win, which I certainly understand. If you don’t cry at least twice in that movie, you may be soulless. But “Birdman” was the artistic achievement of the year. It used the one-take gimmick and looked fantastic, yes, but it was so much more than that trick. It possessed a cutting, satirical script about Hollywood, theatre, and celebrity, and boasted an outstanding ensemble cast that earned an Oscar nomination each for Emma Stone, Edward Norton, and Michael Keaton – relaunching the career of the latter.

