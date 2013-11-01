RANKED: All Of Banksy's New York Art From Worst To Best

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Children pose for their parents photo with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy’s art, in New York October 20, 2013

Ever since British street artist Banksy popped up in Chinatown Oct. 1, I’ve been Business Insider’s de facto Banksy reporter, writing daily updates on the artist’s 31-day “residency” on the streets of New York City.

For the most part, it’s been fun.

Banksy managed to turn the five boroughs into a giant scavenger hunt. He incited the wrath of Mayor Bloomberg, insulted the new World Trade Center design, and made babies cry with a slaughterhouse delivery truck filled with animatronic pigs and sheep.

But I’m glad it’s over. I’m sure I’m not the only one suffering from Banksy fatigue.

Before we shut this chapter in New York’s artistic history, let’s take one last look back at how Banksy decorated the city.

Here are the works in his “Better Out Than In” series, ranked from worst to best.

31. Banksy's 'Ghetto 4 Life' mural in the South Bronx on Day #21 offended residents and especially Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., who said: 'To 1.4 million people we are home, and Banksy would do well to remember that before he traffics in ancient stereotypes about our borough.' via Gothamist 30. We have a sneaking suspicion Banksy didn't ever make it to Staten Island on Day #19, when he claimed to have shot a video of an anthill reminiscent of the female anatomy. 29. Day #23 was just a complete flop. 28. Banksy failed to get his op-ed criticising the design of One World Trade published in The New York Times on Day #27, but still managed to anger plenty of New Yorkers. 27. It was nice that Banksy helped raise money for charity with a 'thrift store painting vandalised then re-donated to the thrift store' on Day #23, but the addition of a Nazi soldier to a pleasant landscape skeeved us out. 26. Banksy's 'Concrete Confessional' on Day #12 was removed almost as quickly as it appeared. 25. The artist got points for creativity with his bumper-car riding Grim Reaper on Day #25. But he also managed to enrage nearby residents by playing Blue Oyster Cult's 'Don't Fear the Reaper' on loop. 24. This one made us smile, but it was a little bit of a let down so early into the series (on Day #2). 23. Another stencil that got a chuckle, but not much more, on Day #3. 22. We weren't sure what Banksy's YouTube video of rebels shooting down a cartoon elephant on Day #6 had to do with New York. 21. We liked the graffiti-within-a-stencil style of Banksy's leopard at Yankee Stadium on Day #30. 20. Day #5's delivery truck converted into a mobile garden was a cool concept, but it was plagued with mechanical glitches. 19. The heart balloon that appeared in Brooklyn on Day #7 was simple, but we liked the audio guide, which said the balloon was 'obviously an iconic representation of the battle to survive a broken heart,' and included a Mickey Mouse cameo. 18. Banksy's stencil on Day #1 in Chinatown first piqued our interest, with two boys vandalizing a 'graffiti is a crime' sign. 17. His quotations ran from highbrow (well, kind of, with this fake Plato quote on Day #8)... 16. To lowbrow (although we kind of dug his use of a line from 'Gladiator' on Day #14). 15. Banksy's performance piece involving a shoe-shiner and a giant fibreglass Ronald McDonald on Day #16 was a neat concept, but failed to get much buzz. 14. Banksy did a nice job incorporating existing features of the city into his works, like this beaver chewing through a street sign on Day #10. 13. And this little boy playing a carnival game on the Upper West Side, on Day #20. 12. And especially these geishas and a bonsai tree stenciled on a basement window arch in East Williamsburg on Day #17. 11. Day #26: How true. 10. We weren't overwhelmed by Banksy's final work on Day #31. But bubble letter graffiti made out of actual balloons was a cool twist. 9. The artist hit 3 different neighbourhood on Day #4, with 'Random graffiti given a Broadway makeover.' 8. We liked this homage to 9/11 much more than Banksy's op-ed calling the new World Trade Center a 'shyscraper.' 7. Day #9's horses in night-vision goggles, painted behind a chain-link fence on a car and truck, got points for difficulty. 6. We dug Banksy's replica of the Great Sphinx of Giza, which appeared in Queens on Day #22. We also liked his warning: 'You're advised not to drink the replica Arab spring water.' 5. 'Waiting in vain at the door of the club,' on DAY #24, fittingly appeared outside the Hustler Club. 4. We loved that Banksy shared the spotlight with Brazilian street artists Os Gêmeos on Day #18. 3. Whether he knew it or not, Banksy's spray-painting robot on Day #28 could provide a serious windfall for the owner of a Coney Island building that was damaged in Hurricane Sandy. 2. The artist's failed effort to sell original Banksy works on the street for $US60 a pop was just fun to watch. 1. Banksy's 'Sirens of the Lambs' on Day #11 may have scared small children, but we gave it high marks for effort, creativity, and sheer wit.

